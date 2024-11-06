Nintendo Teases Strong Nintendo Switch Lineup for 2025

A new year is just around the corner, and Nintendo Switch continues to see high-profile games released for the system. As part of the company’s latest financial briefing, Nintendo talked about its plans for 2025. Obviously, fans are expecting news of the company’s new console, but it seems like there’s still a lot to be excited about on the current hardware. Nintendo has shared an image of 12 Switch games that are all expected in 2025, including its own first-party games, as well as high-profile titles developed by third-party companies like Square Enix and Arc System Works.

In the graphic above, we can see the four first-party games Nintendo has announced for 2025: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the first of these games, and is set to arrive on January 16th, while the recently announced Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming March 20th. Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond do not have set release dates, as of this writing. The Pokemon Company has been very quiet about Legends: Z-A so far, but that should change early into 2025. Pokemon Day falls on February 27th each year, and we’ll likely get a lot more information on or around that day.

The rest of the games in the graphic include some interesting choices. Guilty Gear Strive: Nintendo Switch Edition offers all 28 characters from the game’s previous versions in one package, and is expected to arrive in January. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake contains two of the most important RPGs of all-time, in a new package with visuals similar to games like Octopath Traveler. Speaking of RPG remasters, there’s also Suikoden I & II HD Remaster, which has a release date of March 6th. The graphic also includes Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and more. Readers should note that this is just a sampling of games, and there have been a lot more third-party titles already announced for 2025.

As we get further into 2025, it will be interesting to see how this list of games continues to fill out. One of the biggest complaints about past Nintendo systems is that they did not get enough software to keep people invested in their final years. Systems like GameCube and Wii felt largely abandoned in their final years, as the company shifted its development resources to the following console. Nintendo has found a way to turn that around in the Switch era, with a steady stream of games, and the company’s early lineup is looking pretty impressive. At the very least, the console won’t be going out with the same whimper, and that’s a very good thing!

