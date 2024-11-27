Pokemon TCG Pocket Update Reassures Players Worried About New Packs

As time goes on, Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will be adding more card packs for players to open in-game. However, that doesn’t mean the current booster packs will be going anywhere. In a post on the game’s Japanese X/Twitter account, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that Genetic Apex packs will still be available when the next expansion is released. Basically, it sounds like players that are ready to move on can switch to opening new packs, while those still seeking specific cards can continue to open the current ones. That’s good news for players that might have been worried about missing out!

The Pokemon Company confirmed earlier this month that new booster packs will be released before the end of 2024. We don’t know what to expect from these new boosters, including whether they’ll actually be part of a full-fledged expansion set, or something else entirely. Prior to the announcement from The Pokemon Company, datamines had suggested that new boosters would arrive on December 16th, but the first true expansion for the game wouldn’t be released until January. It’s possible we could see something smaller in December, with a rollout of a whole new expansion in January. It’s also possible the datamine was incorrect, and we’ll see a whole new expansion in a couple of weeks! For the time being, readers should take that with a grain of salt until we learn something official.

Presumably, the first expansion set in Pokemon TCG Pocket will work similar to expansions in the real-life Pokemon Trading Card Game. If that is the case, players can expect to see a lot of the Pokemon that weren’t covered in Genetic Apex, such as starters from regions outside of Kanto, like Johto’s Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile. We can probably expect to see things like new Support Cards and Immersive designs, as well. Last but not least, we can probably expect a mix of classic art from the physical TCG, as well as new cards specifically created for the mobile game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players will still be able to open Genetic Apex packs as new boosters are added to the game, but the future will also see another option for collecting cards. In January, the developers will implement card trading, allowing “certain cards” to be swapped. At this time, we don’t know what types of limits will be placed on trades, but The Pokemon Company has said that the number of cards that can be traded among players will increase on a gradual basis. Between new booster packs and new gameplay mechanics, hopefully Pokemon TCG Pocket players will have a lot of reasons to stay invested in the game throughout the coming months!

