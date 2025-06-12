Pokemon TCG Pocket Down as Network Issues Impact Mobile Games

Update: As of 4:40 PM EDT, @PokemonTCGPocket confirms that service is slowly returning, with many gamers now able to log into the app. TCG Pocket may still be sluggish to load. The article has been updated for additional context below.

For many people, the occasional mobile gaming break is a nice way to take a quick break during a busy day. But today, June 11th, many Pokemon fans are struggling to enjoy their mobile gaming time thanks to intermittent mobile gaming outages. Recently, the official Pokemon TCG Pocket account acknowledged that the mobile game is one of many games that are “currently experiencing outages.”

Earlier today, Marvel Snap was down for a few hours, prompting a message to players in the mobile game’s official Discord. The developers cited server hosting service issues, and the outage lasted a few hours before ultimately being resolved. Alas, it seems other popular mobile games, including at least one confirmed Pokemon title, are now also being impacted.

Now, gamers are struggling to collect their daily packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket as the game is impacted by platform outages. The support team at DeNA is looking into the issue, and updates will be provided once Pokemon TCG Pocket is back online.

It appears that the internet is experiencing some issues today. Many platforms and services are currently experiencing outages.



Unfortunately, this includes our game as well. I've flagged this to our team and will update if any new information arises.😢 — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) June 12, 2025

Gamers trying to log in to Pokemon TCG Pocket currently are getting an Authentication Error 102-002-016. This message notes that the server authentication process has failed. Unfortunately, there’s no fix or workaround for this issue. Pokemon fans will just have to wait until the server issues have been resolved.

Pokemon Go And Other Mobile Games Also Experiencing Issues With Servers

Some Pokemon Go players have also reported intermittent outages and Niantic has confirmed issues with several of its mobile games. Within the last few minutes, I was able to log into Pokemon Go on my iPhone just fine and then unable to log in only a little while later. So, it appears outages are a bit up and down, with some players being able to log in for brief periods. However, given that many mobile games appear to be impacted today, it is quite possible you will see issues on many of your favorite mobile games.

Server Authentication Error 102-002-016 in Pokemon TCG Pocket

As of now, the underlying cause for the ongoing server issues impacting multiple mobile apps is not known. A post from the Niantic Support account on X cites a Google Cloud platform outage impacting load times and access for a variety of Niantic mobile games. However, it’s unclear if this is the only issue or if other factors are impacting games like Pokemon Go and Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Players, we are aware of a Google Cloud Platform outage that may cause slow load times or login issues for Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter NOW, and associated Web Stores. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) June 12, 2025

We don’t yet know when Pokemon TCG Pocket will be fully back online. But many gamers already have their fingers crossed for a nice compensation once the game returns. No statements have been made about any kind of gifts just yet, but it’s always possible DeNA will be feeling generous.