Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Discover Hidden Easter Egg Locations in Cards

As the influx of new cards slow down, Pokemon TCG Pocket players are focusing in on completing their collections from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island sets. Spending more time with those cards means some players are taking a closer look at the art, leading to some surprising discoveries. Many players already know about interlinked cards like the Snorlax that’s basically Exodia, but now they’re realizing that many cards have art that connects to the Pokemon games outside of TCG Pocket.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For many players, the focus of Pokemon cards both physical and digital is about how they’ll play in battle. The moves and HP matter more in those situations than the artwork. But many fans collect the cards more like artwork, enjoying the depictions of their favorite Pokemon in scenic backgrounds. Even in the digital world of Pokemon TCG Pocket, many players are happy to spend time just admiring the beautiful art of the cards.

Sometimes, that time spent looking at card art pays off in unexpected ways. A recent trend has players looking closely at card art to identify locations that Pokemon fans have already seen before. Many cards, it turns out, secretly feature locations from the main series games, and it takes some attention to detail to match these digital cards with their secret Pokemon game locations. Naturally, plenty of players are willing to go the extra mile, leading to some fascinating realizations about where our favorite Pokemon are hanging out in their TCG Pocket cards.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Cards with Artwork Connections to the Main Series Games

A trip through the PTCGP subreddit will reward players with a few interesting looks at the in-game locations from several of the cards. Pokemon TCG Pocket features a mix of digital renderings of existing physical cards and new artwork, leaving plenty of room for players to explore how the cards connect to other elements of the Pokemon franchise.

For instance, one player realized that Grimer appears to be hanging out in the Cinnabar Pokemon Mansion from the Kanto region.

Given the shattered glass and fallen rubble, plus the similarity in the colors of the wall and floor, it looks like this player might be on to something. They’re not the only one involved in close readings of TCG Pocket cards, however. This player believes Spearow is hanging out near the Celadon City department store, and they’ve brought the receipts to prove it.

Given that most of the cards in the current Pokemon TCG Pocket sets are from the Kanto region, many of the in-game locations players are spotting come from that original area. Other notable Pokemon hanging out in recognizable Kanto regions include Jynx, spotted near a Pokemon center near the house where, in game, players can trade to get a Jynx of their own. Given that it’s one of the only ways to get this rare Pokemon in th early games, it’s an impressive bit of attention to detail that has fans impressed.

Others believe that Tentacol, Haunter, and Rattata are also depicted in locations from the Kanto region. Indeed, the houses depicted behind Rattata have that look about them, and there’s some lighthouse scenery behind Tentacool that looks quite familiar. Not all fans are taking the trend seriously, however, with some jokingly posting pictures comparing cards to real-life beaches.

Even if fans can’t resist poking a little fun at the location matching trend, it’s clear that the attention to detail with the Pokemon TCG Pocket cards continues to impress fans. Plus, it gives players something fun to do while they eagerly await the ability to trade those cards and fill in the elusive gaps in their Card Dex.