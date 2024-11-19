Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Discover Its Version of Exodia from Yu-Gi-Oh!

Trading card fans love a good chase card, painstakingly building their ideal collections. Few cards have been as famously challenging to track down as the individual pieces the make up Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Exodia. But now, Pokemon TCG Pocket is giving that monster a run for its money with a secret card collection of its own.

For those who need a refresher, Exodia is a special set of cards in the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. This monster was split into five pieces, meaning there are five individual cards players must collect in order to play Exodia in battle. Those who assemble them all and manage to get them all on the battlefield during a duel are granted an instant victory, making them incredibly rare and valuable.

This lore has made Exodia an incredibly popular card amongst TCG fans, earning it a special place in collector’s hearts. It even made a surprise appearance at the olympics, when an athlete revealed they were secretly wearing pieces of Exodia during their event.

The five Exodia Cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG

But now, Exodia may have a rival in the form of this new Pokemon TCG Pocket set. While you won’t need to gather all of these Pokemon TCG Pocket cards before you can play them in battle, finding all of them creates a fun picture for those in the know. The cards center around a special full illustration Snorlax, which has a few cameos from visiting grass-type Pokemon in the frame if you look closely. But it gets better.

Players who collect the cards for Bellsprout, Venonat, and Oddish will spot an exciting detail. These creatures that made cameos in the Snorlax card are the very same ones from that image, shown from another perspective. When brought together, they create a fuller picture of the scene from each Pokemon’s unique perspective.

While this player wasn’t able to assemble the pieces of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Exodia in quite the right order, you can still get the idea from this view of the cards together. On the main Snorlax card, Venonat can be seen in the bottom left corner, looking up at Snorlax’s foot. Then, in Venonat’s card we see a close-up of that Pokemon, including that same Snorlax foot. This pattern follows similarly on the Oddish and Bellsprout cards, with each of them featuring unique pieces of the full scene from Snorlax’s nap.

When looking looking at one of these cards on its own, it’s easy to miss what makes it special. After all, cards with more than one Pokemon in the illustration aren’t unheard of, even if they’re less common. But for players who noticed the Easter egg, collecting the full set has become a secret mission in this popular mobile game.

Alas, it won’t result in an instant win, but having the entire set can certainly bring some extra joy to Pokemon battles and binder designs in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It’s small details like this that make players fall in love with games, and fans are no doubt hoping to spot more hidden secrets when new booster packs release in the months to come.