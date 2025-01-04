Pokemon TCG Pocket May Have Its Biggest Month Yet in January Thanks to 2 New Features

Pokemon TCG Pocket just came out in October 2024 and has been trickling in new content via promo cards, events, and even some new packs to open since then. That’s kept players pretty busy opening packs every day and battling against others for emblems when they need a break from collecting cards, but it’s all been leading up to January 2025 which, according to information shared by the Pokemon TCG Pocket creators, will probably end up being the mobile Pokemon game’s best month yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best of all, Pokemon TCG Pocket players don’t even have to worry about at least one of these features happening or not since one of them has been confirmed by the developers. The other, however, is still up in the air as it’s the product of datamines and not official announcements, but if both features are to be added this month, we’ll know in a few short weeks.

Some of the many cards players can get in pokemon tcg pocket.

The first of the features that we know for sure is coming in January for Pokemon TCG Pocket players is trading. Trading is a core part of any card game, but it’s been absent from Pokemon TCG Pocket since the game released last year. Crumbs of trading cards has been in place in Pokemon TCG Pocket with the game itself alluding to the feature coming soon before an official announcement shared last year confirmed its release window.

“To begin, with, we plan to add new booster packs by the end of the year,” the Pokemon TCG Pocket creators said last year shortly before they did indeed add new booster packs. “In addition, we are aiming to add a feature that allows certain cards to be traded starting January 2025. We are planning to gradually expand the selection of cards that are able to be traded.”

That’s good news for Pokemon fans, but it does leave some questions unanswered. Saying that “the selection of cards” to be traded will be expanded implies that there will be some restrictions on trades, perhaps on the rarest of cards or on promos, though we won’t know what those look like until the trading feature is added.

And trading cards will be a perfect feature to go alongside the other big part of Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s big month: more new cards. While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, leaks and datamines have pointed to January (specifically January 29th) as the date when a new card expansion will be released. The packs released in December were supposedly a sort of mini expansion with the first full drop coming in January. Dates for Pokemon TCG Pocket events have been pretty spot-on when datamined, so there’s a good chance we’ll see these new cards added by the end of the month.

For now, Pokemon TCG Pocket players are still in the midst of a New Year’s event that launched just recently which was followed by another event around the holidays. Moving forward, however, there are still some aspects of the Pokemon game that we’d like to see changed while we wait on these new cards and events.