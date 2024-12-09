New Pokemon TCG Pocket Event Now Live With Limited Time Rewards

A new event has gone live in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket. The Genetic Apex SP Emblem Event 1 allows players to obtain new limited time emblems by winning consecutive matches against players online. There are four new emblems in total: Participation (2 wins), Bronze (3 wins), Silver (4 wins), and Gold (5 wins). Once obtained, these emblems can then be set on the player’s profile. The Emblem Event will be live through December 16th at 12:59 a.m., so players have about a week to see how many wins they can rack up in a row.

Getting the 5 consecutive wins in a row required for the Gold emblem is going to be a pretty decent challenge. While there’s a lot of skill involved in the Pokemon TCG, there’s also a lot of luck, whether it comes down to which cards are drawn early, or how each coin flip plays out. In fact, news of this event leaked back in mid-November, and many fans have already voiced concerns about the steep requirements. Luckily, the emblem is more about bragging rights than anything else. Those who don’t manage to secure the emblem before the event’s conclusion aren’t going to be missing out on anything too substantial. And those who do manage to pull it off will have something they can proudly show off on their profile.

In addition to the emblems, there will also be missions where players can win Shinedust “and other items” just for winning battles against other players. That could offset the sting a little for players that are able to rack up a few wins in a row, but fall short of getting the Gold emblem. Now that the event is live, it will be interesting to see how players feel about it, and if reception leads to The Pokemon Company going in a different direction for future events.

For players that prefer collecting cards to battling with them, this month should have plenty to enjoy. New booster packs will be made available at some point this month. While we don’t have an official launch date for the packs, previous datamines indicated that they will be released on December 16th, the last day of Emblem Event 1. As of this writing, we still don’t know what to expect from the booster packs. The one thing we do know is that players will still be able to collect Genetic Apex booster packs as new cards are added. The Pokemon Company has confirmed as such, which is good news for anyone still searching for cards they might have missed.

What do you think of this new event for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket? Do you think you'll be able to get five wins in a row before the event is over?