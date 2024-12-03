Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Want One Feature Changed Before New Packs Release

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is getting new booster packs at some point this month. At this time, we don’t have many details about those packs, but there’s one thing a lot of fans want before new cards are added: extra spots for decks. In the game, players can have a maximum of 15 decks at any given time. Once players have reached that cap, they have to delete decks if they want to build something new. More cards means more room for strategies, so players are hoping that the game will give players more room to experiment without abandoning what they’ve created.

No official reason has been provided for the 15 deck limit in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, but users on the game’s subreddit have been speculating about it, and about potential solutions. Some fans think that it could be a memory issue, and that it would take up a lot of extra space if players could make an unlimited number of decks. Other players assume that the developers plan to offer additional slots, but players will have to pay for them, either through in-game currency or as an incentive in the Premium Pass. We don’t know if that will be the case, but it wouldn’t be all that surprising; after all, Pokemon Go similarly charges players to increase the number of Pokemon they can have at a given time, and as well as storage space for items.

Moltres, pikachu, and meowth cards in pokemon tcg pocket

It’s also possible the developers of Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket have no intention of doing anything with the current limit. At the end of the day, 15 is actually a pretty steep deck limit, and most players probably aren’t using more than that on a regular basis. Counting the game’s Colorless-type, there are just 10 Pokemon types in TCG Pocket. That leaves players with room for at least one dedicated deck for every single type, plus 5 extra. That’s pretty substantial on its own, and only the most hardcore players are going to regularly rotate between that many decks.

It will be interesting to see how Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket evolves once the game has been around a little bit longer. At this point, it’s only been a little over a month since the game became available, and we can definitely expect to see things change over time. After all, the TCG itself has greatly changed since the original Base Set launched back in 1996, and it stands to reason that we’ll see that happen with the digital version as well. Whether or not that means fans will get the option to build new decks, however, remains to be seen!

