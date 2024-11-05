Pokemon TCG Pocket Lapras Event Addresses One of the Problems with Battles

After treating Pokemon TCG Pocket players to the mobile Pokemon game’s first event last week featuring Meowth and Chansey, another event is live now with the spotlight on a different Pokemon: Lapras. More specifically, the event has a Lapras ex focus with that promo card up for grabs from now until November 17th when the event ends. The only catch is that this Pokemon TCG Pocket event is focused more on battles rather than collecting cards, so you’ll have to venture into the battling part of the game if you’ve so far only been interested in collecting Pokemon cards.

You’ll be playing against Lapras decks in this Lapras ex event, and after you beat a deck of whatever difficulty you choose, you’ve got a shot at getting a new booster pack called the Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1 pack. Inside of that pack is one card from five possible cards with one of those being the new Lapras ex event. The other four cards include a Mankey, Butterfree, Pikachu, Mankey, and Clefary, but you only get one per booster pack, so you’ve got to first hope you get the booster pack itself and then hope that you pull the coveted Lapras ex.

Pokemon TCG pocket’s new lapras ex card.

Above is a shot of the Lapras ex card you can get from this Pokemon TCG Pocket event as well as a preview of all the other cards that are up for grabs shown below. Lapras and Mankey are the only cards in the pack that are truly new, so unless you just want the stamped versions of the cards, you can call it quits on battles and go back to collecting after you’ve pulled those two.

The whole Pokemon TCG Pocket event is great news for those who’ve been battling already or those who’ve wanted to get into the battles but weren’t sure when to start, but it also points to a better trend for the future of the mobile game. It’s worth noting that the in-game news feature called this a “drop event” and talked broadly about what these drop events would be like in the future with more special cards given away, so Lapras is just the first of what’s planned. This would explain why the promo pack is called Promo Pack A Series Vol. 1, but we don’t know what other cards will be featured in later events.

the pokemon tcg pocket cards up for grabs during the lapras ex event.

Even before Pokemon TCG Pocket released, players were asking about the possibility of getting rewards from the battle feature in the game. Many viewed the Pokemon game as a card collector experience first and foremost with the battle mode an add-on and were soon wondering what kinds of rewards players could expect from battles. Getting experience to level up your player level and earn rewards that way was one incentive, but events like this Lapras ex promo give players’ reasons to keep battling. And considering how many different variants of cards players can pull and the fact that this is indeed a mobile game, it’s probably pretty likely that we’ll see a near constant rotation of battle events in Pokemon TCG Pocket to keep players invested in battling as well as collecting.