Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals New Eevee Grove Booster Pack With Adorable Trailer

If you thought The Pokemon Company wasn’t planning to infuse The Year of Eevee into just about everything, think again. Following the massive popularity of the physical TCG’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, the virtual Trading Card Game is following suit. Today, Pokemon TCG Pocket revealed the next mini booster set, which will be centered on Eevee and its evolutions. The new set will be called Eevee Grove, and the reveal trailer is almost too cute to handle.

After the Ultra Beast-themed Extradimensional Crisis, Pokemon TCG Pocket is leaning into all things cute and cuddly with its next release. Eevee Grove will feature Eevee and all eight of its evolutions, along with a new on-theme binder cover and display board. Eevee Grove will release on June 26th, bringing players another themed booster pack to enjoy. To get a first look at the new Eeveelution cards, check out the official trailer below:

This trailer shows off quite a few of the exciting new cards that will be included with the Eevee-centric set. As expected, our trainer card will be Eevee-loving Penny herself, of Scarlet & Violet fame. Per usual, the trailer doesn’t reveal everything about the new pack, but does give us something to look forward to.

Card Reveals from the Eevee Grove Trailer for Pokemon TCG Pocket

The card reveals in this latest Pokemon TCG Pocket booster trailer go by fast. Even so, we can get a quick glimpse of some of what’s to come. Here are the cards I spotted while reviewing the trailer for the booster pack I didn’t know I needed:

New ex cards for Eevee, Flareon, and Sylveon

New art for Espeon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Umbreon, and Vaporeon

Penny Trainer Card that lets gamers look at a random Supporter card in your opponent’s deck and shuffle it

New Eevee Bag item modeled after Penny’s backpack, which increases damage done by Eeveelutions and also heals them

The newly revealed ex cards from the Eevee Grove Pokemon TCG Pocket booster

Although Eevee is the star of the show here, it looks like some non-Eeveelutions will round out the set. The trailer also shows off new cards for Swirlix, Alcremie, and Milcery.

The newest Pokemon TCG Pocket booster set arrives on June 26th. We don’t yet know exactly how many cards will be featured, but it’s likely to be a smaller set on the scale of Mythical Island and Shining Revelry.