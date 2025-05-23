Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Beg “For a Break” After Extradimensional Crisis Reveal

As predicted by fans early in May, Pokemon TCG Pocket has announced another expansion that will go live at the end of the month. However, instead of exciting players with new card options, the release has left many stressed and begging for a slowdown on the release schedule.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has kept up a breakneck pace on full and mini expansions since the start of the year. With a new expansion dropping every month, players have barely had time to breathe, let alone complete previous sets.

While the introduction of new cards is critical to keeping the competitive meta fresh and interesting, the lack of ways to get booster packs without spending money has left players in a bind. Many have been able to catch up or get critical cards simply due to the limitations of the free pack openings that are available daily.

Extradimensional Crisis Is Greeted With Frustration By Fans

The Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion Extradimensional Crisis was announced in a social media post by the official TCG Pocket account. The set will drop on May 29, 2025, introducing Ultra Beasts to the meta.

> scan.universe -detect anomalies

…….

…..

[❗] Warning: Anomaly detected



> analyze.anomaly -type Ultra Wormhole



[ANALYSIS COMPLETE]

⚠️ EXTRADIMENSIONAL CRISIS DETECTED ⚠️



→ Origin: ULTRA SPACE

→ Destination: ANDROID & iOS

→ Entities Observed: 👀 pic.twitter.com/DggniXEneH — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) May 22, 2025

Players will have the chance to grab Alolan Legendaries like Buzzwole and Celesteela, as well as Ultra Necrozma ex. The expansion appears to be a mini set, meaning it shouldn’t be as large as Celestial Guardians.

While the expansion does seem to include a good number of strong cards, players in the comments have been vocal about how close together new set releases have been. Many have expressed frustration over the speed, while others have stated that the strategy feels designed to force players to spend money.

One TCG Pocket player stated, “Not enough time to collect everything,” while another added, “I feel so sorry for people that haven’t been playing since the beginning. It’s impossible to catch up. I don’t have that problem because I’ve been here [since] launch but my friends can’t catch up unless they put their life savings into the game.”

Another player called the game out, commenting, “I’m out. Way too quick on new pack drops. Even paying for Premium you can’t keep up. […] Smell ya later.”

Play video

Others have commented on poor pull rates and struggles to get important cards from previous sets. A lack of Pack Hourglasses and the inability to stockpile between releases have also created a negative impression from those who have been dedicated to the game over the past several months.

Unfortunately, Pokemon TCG Pocket is a Gacha game, and it isn’t surprising that the development team has flooded the title with numerous packs. The tactic is typically done to increase “FOMO”, or the fear of missing out on rare cards or critical options for current decks. Others might simply want to complete a set before moving on to the next. Because there haven’t been any updates on when expansions will be retired, there is anxiety around getting as many of the missing cards from lists as possible before they are no longer accessible.

It is unlikely Pokemon TCG Pocket will slow its release schedule, and this pace could see many players falling off the app due to being overwhelmed. Despite this, the variety of cards coming from each new set is critical to the diversity of the competitive meta, and many are already talking about how Ultra Necrozma ex will potentially shift deck builds for upcoming events. It’s a double-edged sword, and one that could leave casual players in the dust as time goes on.