Costco Is Getting a Massive Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions Bundle

It might be the Year of Eevee at the Pokemon Center, but Eevee fans like me know it’s been hard to get ahold of Eevee-themed Pokemon card sets. Prismatic Evolutions has been wildly popular, selling out time and time again. Thankfully, the Pokemon Company has been reprinting earlier items in the set, making it slightly easier to finally get our hands on. Now, a new listing at Costco suggests the store is about to get a huge new bundle featuring several Prismatic Evolutions items. And knowing the retailer’s penchant for discounts, it could likely be below MSRP.

According to reputable Pokemon news site PokeBeach, Costco has preloaded a new listing for a Prismatic Evolutions bundle on its website. The items aren’t yet available to purchase, but will likely go up in the next few weeks. The Destined Rivals set is set to release on May 30th as well, so it could be a big week coming up for Pokemon card collectors.

Some of the chase cards from prismatic evolutions

Because the listing isn’t public or available yet, the price for the Prismatic Evolutions Costco bundle isn’t confirmed. It’s also unclear if the deal will be available online only or offered in-store. Given the recent issues with online Pokemon TCG orders pretty much everywhere, let’s hope Costco is leaning in-store on this one. As of now, it looks like this bundle will be a Costco exclusive deal.

However, we do know what will be included in the Prismatic Evolutions Costco bundle. And Pokemon card collectors, this one is looking good. If it winds up being priced under MSRP for the set, it will likely be one worth lining up at Costco for. Let’s just try to avoid the fist fights this time, okay?

What’s In the New Costco Prismatic Evolutions Bundles

The set will include older items from Prismatic Evolutions rather than more recent entries. Here’s what will reportedly be included in this latest Costco deal on Pokemon cards:

Two Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Boxes (Valued at $59.99 MSRP each)

Two Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundles (Valued at $26.94 MSRP each)

This makes up a total of 30 booster packs for Prismatic Evolutions. That’s a pretty solid amount given how scarce the set has been. The Elite Trainer Box also includes card sleeves featuring Stellar Tera Eevee, 45 Pokemon TCG Energy Guards, 6 damage counter dice, a competition-legal coin-flip die, and 2 plastic condition markers. With two in the bundle, that’s a lot of basic Pokemon TCG supplies.

The Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box

Like anything at Costco, a membership will be required to buy the Prismatic Evolutions bundles when they launch. This goes for online or in-person purchases, so be sure you’ve got your membership info ready to go if you’re trying to get this latest Prismatic Evolutions Pokemon card drop.

Are you still hoping to get your hands on Prismatic Evolutions like I am? Or do you have your eyes set on another upcoming Pokemon TCG release? Let us know in the comments below!