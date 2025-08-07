Pokemon TCG Pocket Survey Lets Players Address Its Biggest Issues

Pokemon TCG Pocket has proven to be one of the most popular mobile games and has been very successful for The Pokemon Company and DeNA. However, it is not without its issues, and fans have criticized the game heavily. A new survey is available for players that gives them the opportunity to voice these concerns and suggestions directly to the developers and hopefully see some changes.

Pokemon TCG Pocket players can access this survey through the official app in the News tab from August 7th until August 21st. This takes them to a browser where they can fill out the survey. While there are questions regarding what players like about the game, the most important part of the survey comes near the end, where The Pokemon Company and DeNA ask what players don’t like or what they’d like to see implemented.

Fans have wanted changes to many of Pokemon TCG Pocket’s functions, especially with quality of life. One of the game’s biggest problems is the number of clicks players have to do for the most basic things. This is made worse by the long loading between screens, going against the game’s intention of being quick to play.

A dark mode is another highly requested feature and should be easy to add. Pokemon TCG Pocket players also want ways to speed up things such as liking friends’ showcases, better deck-building tools, mass promo pack opening, spectator mode, and more. Another annoyance is the inclusion of shiny Pokemon, and players are begging for them to be handled another way.

This survey is the best opportunity to ask for these changes and improvements. The Pokemon Company and DeNA have proven they can take feedback positively, as seen with the trading feature and the changes made there. It remains to be seen if this will have the desired effect, but all players are encouraged to try.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is in the midst of its new expansion, Wisdom of Sea and Sky. This has seen a change in the meta, possibly even knocking down some of the titans that have remained at the top for multiple seasons.