Scarlet & Violet Players Can Claim a Free Shiny Legendary Pokemon For a Limited Time

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had a longer support period than many previous gens, due to The Pokemon Company taking its time on Gen 10. Part of what keeps people coming back to Paldea is the ability to participate in Tera Raids. But there’s also the occasional Mystery Gift code to redeem, letting players easily add new and often rare Pokemon to their collection. Most recently, players are challenged to complete Tera Raids against the Treasures of Ruin to unlock Mystery Gifts featuring a Shiny version of each. And the first distribution has finally been revealed.

Despite some early pushback from players, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans met the goal to unlock Shiny Wo-Chien pretty easily. Though the Pokemon Company quickly confirmed we’d be getting the code, it took them a bit longer to actually unveil the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift. At last, players can claim Shiny Wo-Chien, along with some bonus items, entirely for free by using the Mystery Gift menu.

Unlike many Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gifts, there is no code to claim Shiny Wo-Chien. Instead, gamers can head to the Poke Portal in the main menu. Then, open the Mystery Gift menu and select “Get via Internet.” Once your Switch connects, it will automatically search for available distributions.

To get Shiny Wo-Chien, select “Shiny Wo-Chien Gift. An animation will play, and then you’ll be instructed to check either your Pokemon Box or party, depending on whether you had an open slot in your team when you claimed the gift.

You will also see a second gift that’s being offered alongside Wo-Chien, labeled “Grass Tera Shards and More Gift.” Let’s dig into what exactly you will get from each.

Mystery Gift Shiny Wo-Chien Stats & Details

The Shiny Wo-Chien distribution period will expire on September 30th, so players have just about two months to snag this Shiny Legendary for free. The Shiny Wo-Chien being distributed will have the following stats:

Level 75

Calm Nature

HP: 235

Attack: 132

Defense: 178

Special Attack:170

Special Defense: 253

Speed: 133

It will know the following moves:

Giga Drain

Dark Pulse

Snarl

Pollen Puff

Even if the moveset and stats don’t fit your current battle strategy, Wo-Chien and the other Treasures of Ruin were previously Shiny-locked. So, this is a rare opportunity to actually get a Shiny one.

Along with a Shiny Wo-Chien, players will also receive the following items in a second Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift, available via the Distribution menu:

100 Grass Tera Shards

100 Bug Tera Shards

100 Poison Tera Shards

100 Fairy Tera Shards

These items are a reward for how many player victories were achieved above and beyond the 1 million challenge and will be available for the same period, expiring on September 30th.

Next up, trainers are facing off against Shiny Chien-Pao to unlock it as the next Mystery Gift distribution. These raids began on August 3rd and will run until August 17th. Once players hit the threshold of 1 million victories, we can expect confirmation that another Shiny Legendary is headed our way. But for now, players should make time to claim Shiny Wo-Chien in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet while they can.