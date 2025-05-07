Next Pokemon TCG Pocket Set May Have Already Leaked

It’s only been about a week since Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket‘s Celestial Guardians set was released, but it seems that dataminers have already discovered the next themed booster pack. If these rumors are to be believed, set A3a will continue the Pokemon Sun and Moon theme, and will feature the Ultra Beasts. According to leaker @3clipse_tt on X/Twitter, datamines have uncovered code that specifically mentions the Ultra Beasts, despite the fact that they have not appeared in any of the game’s sets. It appears that they might have some kind of unique play mechanic, as well.

We don’t know when to expect these themed booster packs to arrive in the game, but Centro Leaks is claiming that Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s new booster will be released on May 29th. That seems awfully soon considering how recent the current set is, so we’ll have to see how things play out. Datamines are often an interesting window into future plans for a game, but readers are still encouraged to take this with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement.

the ultra beast guzzlord in the pokemon anime

The Ultra Beasts played a major role in Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s narrative, and we’ve seen elements of their storyline adapted in the anime and even Pokemon Go. The Ultra Beasts are essentially extra dimensional Pokemon that arrived in the Alola region through Ultra Wormholes. For that reason, they all look fairly unique compared to the rest of the Pokemon from Alola. While Alolan Pokemon are all pretty grounded in the real-world, the Ultra Beasts have a lot of alien-like characteristics.

In total, the mainline Pokemon games have introduced 11 Ultra Beasts, 10 of which are basic Pokemon. The only Ultra Beast currently known to evolve is Poipole, a Pokemon that can evolve into Naganadel. It’s unclear whether this new set will add all 11 Ultra Beasts to Pokemon TCG Pocket, but it seems like a safe bet. On top of the Ultra Beasts themselves, a themed booster pack could add in some interesting Trainer and Support cards inspired by Sun and Moon, like the Beast Ball. However, that’s just speculation at this time.

If the new themed booster really is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket at the end of this month, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer for some kind of official announcement. Usually The Pokemon Company announces sets about a week before they release in the game, so we should know in the next two weeks if set A3a really is arriving at the end of May. For some fans, that might be a little too close to the release of Celestial Guardians, but for others, the steady stream of content in Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a highlight since the game launched last year.

How would you feel about another Pokemon TCG Pocket set this soon? Do you think packs are coming out too frequently in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!