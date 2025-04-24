New Pokemon TCG Pocket Set Celestial Guardians Announced

A new expansion for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will be released very soon. The Pokemon Company has announced Celestial Guardians, which is putting a focus on content related to Pokemon Sun and Moon. Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex will both appear on the packs players will open when the set arrives on April 30th. So far, several cards have been announced for the expansion, including at least 2 different takes on the starters Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. As we’ve seen in past sets, the in-game cards will feature a mix of new art, as well as some reused from the physical Pokemon TCG.

Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced the Alola region, which is based on Hawaii. The multi-island setting gave the game a unique vibe that helped to set it apart from past series entries. Game Freak drew heavily on the culture of Hawaii for the designs of various Pokemon introduced in that generation, from the lei-inspired Comfey, to the beach dwelling Sandygast. The games also introduced the concept of regional variants. Celestial Guardians will embrace this, as the trailer below shows cards such as Alolan Raichu and Alolan Marowak, the latter of which will have a gorgeous full-art card.

On top of new Pokemon, there are also some interesting Trainers that were introduced in Sun and Moon, and they’ll be appearing as Supporter Cards in the set. Characters like Sophocles, Lana, and Kiawe have all been confirmed already. The Rotom version of the Pokedex will also be appearing as a Trainer card. Whether you were a big fan of the games, or the anime seasons inspired by them, Celestial Guardians seems like it should have a lot to be excited about.

With April 30th less than a week away, fans won’t have to wait long to get these new cards in the game. Shining Revelry has been available for about a month now, but we haven’t gotten a full set since January’s Space-Time Smackdown. This would seem like a good time for The Pokemon Company to roll out Celestial Guardians, and provide some coverage for a generation that has so far been neglected in TCG Pocket. There are still plenty of other generations that are in need of cards, but we’ll likely see those arrive in the game in future expansions. For now, it’s Alola’s time to shine!

Since releasing late last year, Pokemon TCG Pocket has seen a steady stream of new content. The Pokemon Company has given the game a lot of support, with expansions, themed booster packs, and several in-game events. On one hand, new cards have come at such a fast clip that it makes it hard for a lot of players to complete sets before new ones arrive, but the frequent releases help to keep players engaged and coming back. Plus, the older packs still haven’t gone away, allowing dedicated players to continue opening older ones, even as new sets are released.

Do you plan on checking out this new expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Are you a fan of the Alola region?