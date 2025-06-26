Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Reveals Release Date for Next Major Expansion

On June 25th, Eevee fans got to celebrate with a brand-new Pokemon TCG Pocket Themed Booster set. Eevee Grove centers on the adorable Pokemon and its many evolutions, with 69 cards full of cute critters. Like Extradimensional Crisis before it, this set is a mini-release as part of the A3 collection of boosters. As such, it introduces fewer new cards into the meta than something like Celestial Guardians or the original Genetic Apex. While Eevee lovers will no doubt enjoy collecting the new cards, many fans want to know when the next larger influx of potential strategy busters will arrive. Thanks to a new leak, we just might have confirmation for when Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s A4 series begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the most part, Pokemon TCG Pocket has put out a new booster just about every month. However, they haven’t quite settled into a strict pattern when it comes to the size of those new boosters. After the original three-set of Genetic Apex, we had one smaller A1a release before Space-Time Smackdown took us into the A2 era. That round featured two themed sets, including the introduction of Shiny cards with Shining Revelry. With the new Eevee set, we’ve now had two smaller themed sets following the larger Celestial Guardians release. So, it stands to reason that we could well expect the bigger A4 release next month. Right now, Pokemon TCG Pocket is busy celebrating the Year of Eevee, but one source thinks they know exactly when A4 will arrive.

The next big Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion, A4, will release on July 30th. pic.twitter.com/eoYwJf64Yi — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 26, 2025

According to X account @CentroLeaks, Pokemon TCG Pocket will release its A4 expansion on July 30th. That would put us about a month out from today’s Eevee Grove release, so it’s certainly plausible. Centro Leaks tends to be a pretty reliable source when it comes to Pokemon intel. That said, the account didn’t share a source for this info, and Pokemon TCG Pocket hasn’t confirmed anything beyond Eevee Grove.

A New Pokemon TCG Pocket Booster Set In July Just Makes Sense

A new booster set in Pocket around July 30th would put us right around the month mark, so it’s a pretty solid guess if nothing else. New packs have tended to drop around late Wednesday/early Thursday morning, as well, so the date certainly checks out.

As for size, nothing is set in stone when it comes to new Pokemon TCG boosters just yet. Still, another larger release after two one-pack drops does seem likely. We haven’t had a set with three different booster covers since the original Genetic Apex, so A4 may well be another two-pack booster set. That said, we could well be due for an even bigger influx of new cards to shake up the meta.

Eevee grove just came out on June 25th and we’re already thinking about what’s next

Many fans say the pace of new pack releases in Pokemon TCG Pocket has become a bit overwhelming. This is pretty common in games with a gacha mechanic, where new content gets harder to keep up with if you’re free-to-play. The monthly release schedule certainly looks to be what Pokemon TCG Pocket plans to stick with. So, a July release for A4 does feel like a distinct possibility, and this new leak looks to narrow in on July 30th as the exact date.

Teaser trailers for new packs tend to drop shortly before they release. If that pattern holds, confirmation from DeNA about the new set’s name, theme, and size likely won’t arrive until mid to late July. Until then, it’s time to use those Pack Hourglasses to try and get caught up.