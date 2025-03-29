Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Impressed by First Ranked Rewards

Along with this week’s new Shining Revelry booster packs, Pokemon TCG Pocket has officially introduced its first-ever ranked matches. The first Ranked Match season in Pokemon TCG Pocket started on March 28th and will run through April 27th, giving players about a month to climb the ranks. And this time, winning those PvP matches doesn’t just get you a profile emblem. There’s a full list of Final Rank Rewards up for grabs, based on players’ rank when the A2b Ranked Match season ends. And so far, players are pretty impressed with what’s on offer for the season.

The new Ranked Matches are available in the Versus Battle menu in Pokemon TCG Pocket, top front and center. Players can still opt to participate in an unranked random match instead or opt for a private match with another player. However, anyone who joins at least one Ranked Match during the current season will be eligible to receive one of the Final Rank Rewards at the end of the season. So, even if your deck has no hopes of standing up to the current meta, it may be worth giving a few matches a go so you can snag some of the rewards when the season ends on April 27th.

Emblem art for the first Ranked Match season in Pokemon TCG Pocket

In Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Matches, you’ll be matched with players of a similar skill level. This should, in theory, make it less likely to wind up going up against another player who will crush you immediately. The Ranked Matches use a point system to dictate player rank. As you win matches, you’ll earn rank points, letting you level up. But if you lose, some rank points will go away, resulting in a lower rank.

Everyone begins at the Beginner Rank and can earn points to rise through the ranks from Poke Ball to Master Ball. As you reach higher ranks, you’ll lose more points on defeat, whereas beginners don’t lose any points until they hit Poke Ball. The rewards you receive at the end of the season are based on which rank you achieve when the season ends and will be awarded after the April 27th end date.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked Rewards for Season A2b

Given that most previous PvP events in Pokemon TCG Pocket have offered only emblems as rewards, many players are pleased to learn that Pack Hourglasses will be up for grabs with the Ranked Match rewards. Here’s every possible reward you can earn this season, depending on your final rank:

Beginner Ranks & Rewards

Beginner Rank 1 – Beginner Rank 1 Emblem + 10 Pack Hourglasses

Beginner Rank 2 – Beginner Rank 2 Emblem + 15 Pack Hourglasses

Beginner Rank 3 – Beginner Rank 3 Emblem + 20 Pack Hourglasses

Beginner Rank 4 – Beginners Rank 4 Emblem + 25 Pack Hourglasses

Poke Ball Ranks & Rewards

Poke Ball Rank 1 – Poke Ball Rank 1 Emblem + 30 Pack Hourglasses

Poke Ball Rank 2 – Poke Ball Rank 2 Emblem + 35 Pack Hourglasses

Poke Ball Rank 3 – Poke Ball Rank 3 Emblem + 40 Pack Hourglasses

Poke Ball Rank 4 – Poke Ball Rank 4 Emblem + 45 Pack Hourglasses

Great Ball Ranks & Rewards

Great Ball Rank 1 – Great Ball Rank 1 Emblem + 50 Pack Hourglasses

Great Ball Rank 2 – Great Ball Rank 2 Emblem + 55 Pack Hourglasses

Great Ball Rank 3 – Great Ball Rank 3 Emblem + 60 Pack Hourglasses

Great Ball Rank 4 – Great Ball Rank 4 Emblem + 65 Pack Hourglasses

Ultra Ball Ranks & Rewards

Ultra Ball Rank 1 – Ultra Ball Rank 1 Emblem + 75 Pack Hourglasses

Ultra Ball Rank 2 – Ultra Ball Rank 2 Emblem + 80 Pack Hourglasses

Ultra Ball Rank 3 – Ultra Ball Rank 3 Emblem + 85 Pack Hourglasses

Ultra Ball Rank 4 – Ultra Ball Rank 4 Emblem + 90 Pack Hourglasses

Master Ball Ranks & Rewards

Master Ball Rank (unranked) – Master Ball Unranked Emblem + 95 Pack Hourglasses

Master Ball Rank Top 10,000 – Top 10,000 Master Ball Emblem + 100 Pack Hourglasses

Master Ball Top 5,000 – Top 5,000 Master Ball Emblem + 100 Pack Hourglasses

Master Ball Top 1,000 – Top 1,000 Master Ball Emblem + 100 Pack Hourglasses

While some players are frustrated that the Pack Hourglass rewards cap at 100 in the Master Ball rank, most gamers are pretty pleased with this first set of rewards. Emblems were pretty much a given, but adding Pack Hourglasses to the Ranked Match rewards gives players more of an incentive to actually participate in the new ranked mode. After all, ripping open packs is still the most enjoyable part of the game for collectors missing out on the joy of IRL packs due to all the shortages and scalping issues.

Will you be trying to climb the ranks for the first-ever Ranked Season in Pokemon TCG Pocket below? Let us know your favorite deck to use in the comments below!