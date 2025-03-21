Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Next Expansion Introduces Shiny Pokemon

This morning, Pokemon TCG Pocket unveiled the next new expansion coming to the mobile game. Along with Pokemon from the Paldea region, the new set of cards will include Shiny Pokemon for fans to collect. The new cards will be another Themed Booster Pack for Pokemon TCG Pocket, meaning that there will be just one pack variety, similar to Mythical Island and Triumphant Light. It will be called Shining Revelry and is set to arrive in the app on March 27th, just one week from today. Along with the announcement, Pokemon TCG Pocket dropped a teaser trailer showing off some of the new cards we’ll be able to collect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big highlight for the new booster pack is that it will include Shiny variants of Pokemon. This will be a new feature in the app, bringing the popular Pokemon pastime of Shiny hunting to Pokemon TCG Pocket. Several fan-favorite Shinies will be included, and the cards will show off a sparkle animation when viewed. Alongside the brand-new booster pack, players will be able to take on a new set of EX Starter Deck missions when Shining Revelry launches on March 27th. Beginning on April 1st, new Shiny Charizard-themed items will also be available in the in-game shop, including a new board and binder.

Play video

The teaser trailer also buries the lede for another long-anticipated fan feature. Ranked matches will be available in Pokemon TCG Pocket starting with the release of Shining Revelry. The first-ever ranked season in Pokemon TCG Pocket will begin on March 27th at 11 PM PDT and run until April 26th at 10:59 PDT. Trainers will be able to participate in ranked matches against other trainers at similar skill levels to earn new seasonal emblems showing off their achieved rank.

All Cards Revealed for the New Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Set So Far

Three of the new Shiny cards coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket

With the addition of Shinies and Paldean Pokemon, this set is giving trainers plenty to look forward to. From the trailer and what The Pokemon Company has shared so far, here’s every card confirmed to be included in the upcoming Shining Revelry booster pack:

Shiny Cards

Charizard EX

Lucario EX

Pachirisu

Wiglett

Varoom

Paldean Cards

Three of the new Paldean cards coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket

Iono

Sprigatito

Tatsugiri

Other New Cards

Pinsir

Red

In addition to the Shiny variants, it looks like the Shining Revelry packs will include standard versions of Charizard EX and Lucario EX, as well. The new packs are labeled A2b, meaning they’re still part of the A series of Pokemon TCG Pocket cards that began with Genetic Apex. The exact size of the booster hasn’t been confirmed, but it will likely be similar to previous one-pack booster sets. That means there should be quite a few more, not-yet-revealed Shiny Pokemon and Paldean additions when the new boosters arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Which Pokemon from the Paldean region do you most hope to see in the new set? Let me know if you’re also here for Shiny Lechonk in the comments below!