New Pokemon TCG Pocket Update Quietly Adds Some of the Most Requested Features

DeNa and The Pokemon Company quietly pushed out an update for Pokemon TCG Pocket before the launch of the Shining Revelry booster pack, and it changes quite a lot for the game, including many quality-of-life features fans have been dying for. The update comes as a surprise, but a welcome one, considering everything it adds. Increased deck limits, a reduction in up time for various activities, and even giving fans a first look at Ranked Mode are just some of the changes in this update. It comes at a perfect time as these updates may have been buried by the upcoming launch of the Shining Revelry booster pack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While no patch notes were attached with this update, fans were quick to begin searching for what is new in this update for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and we’ve confirmed many of these ourselves. Here is everything that has been discovered in this surprise update for Pokemon TCG Pocket according to the PTCGP subreddit.

“ Battle : – Deck slots increased from 15 to 20 – Shuffle animation is much faster – Removed the feature where you could queue cards during the energy popup animation (rip) – Coin flip is synchronized between the two players; no more waiting 5-8 seconds for your opponent’s coins to start flipping (now its about 0.5-2 seconds!) – Ranked mode button added, as well as info about ranked mode. – Cancel button added to queueing a match – HP bar shifted up vertically a bit

: Wonder Pick : – Added a “New!” bubble for wonder picks that appeared since you last checked – The shuffle animation was changed to look significantly smoother and quicker – After making a selection, all other cards will flip over before the selected one for added suspense

: Card Dex : – You can filter by the single and double shiny rarities – New promo cards added, including a double shiny GA Mewtwo ex – The large file size likely means all new content for the next month or so is going to be leaked soon Other :

– Hourglasses that never refresh are removed from the shop after you purchase the entire stock.

– You can click cards in the deck edit screen to jump to them.

– Tapping and holding a pokemon in battle shows you the calculated expected damage.

– You can get your whole deck in one screenshot, which includes energy types, deck name, deck box, and the player. (click on a deck, click the … in the top right corner, and select view “View all cards in this deck”)”

:

pokemon tcg pocket shining revelry booster pack.

So many of these features have been long awaited in Pokemon TCG Pocket and will make the experience so much better. Community feedback has proven to be important, as the Trading feature is being reworked thanks to fans voicing their opinions, and it is likely this was considered with many of these changes.

What are your thoughts on Pokemon TCG Pocket’s latest update? Did it fix the issues you have with the game? Let us know in the comments below!