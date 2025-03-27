Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Already Hate This New Shining Revelry Card

Whether free-to-play Pokemon TCG Pocket fans are ready for them or not, the new Shining Revelry booster packs have arrived in the mobile game. This set introduces Shiny Pokemon cards, along with Paldean Pokemon and a host of other new chase cards to collect. Many players save up their Pack Hourglasses for a new drop like this one, which means fans have been hard at work ripping open card packs since the new set dropped this morning. And so far, two cards have emerged as this booster’s contenders for the most hated additions to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many Pokemon TCG Pocket players spend their social media time sharing their most exciting pulls, others just want to talk about the weirdest, most unsettling cards in the game. And with a new set comes new opportunities for the Pokemon TCG Pocket community to vote on which cards are the actual worst. Whether that’s because they shake up the meta in all the worst ways or for other reasons, each new booster brings at least a few maligned figures into the card pool. This time around, a clear frontrunner has emerged early on for the most hated Pokemon TCG Pocket card in Shining Revelry. Despite early fears that the Iono supporter card would be devastating to the meta, another card has drawn the most immediate ire from fans – full-art Wigglytuff.

A quick browse through the r/PTCGP subreddit reveals many posts about the unsettling nature of the new full-art Wigglytuff card in Shining Revelry. The issue with this card is twofold. First, the large, up-close Wigglytuff art seems to stare directly into your soul in a way that’s lightly disconcerting. In fact, some gamers say it might just be the worst full-art card in the game so far. Not everyone dislikes the uncanny valley vibes here, but the card art isn’t the main reason players are furious about this Wigglytuff card in Shining Revelry.

What’s Going on with the Wigglytuff Pull Rates in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

However, the real issue is that its pull rate for this card seems to be outrageously high. Many players just can’t stop ripping open Shining Revelry packs that deliver at least one of these full-art Wigglytuff cards. Given that many players don’t love the art, seeing it time and again when there are other, more exciting cards in the Shining Revelry lineup is leading many players to hate this card on sight.

Despite the Shining Revelry boosters just releasing this morning, many players have already pulled as many as 5 or more of these Wigglytuff cards. Given that they are full-art cards at the one-star rarity level, that does feel a little bit unusual. In fact, the Wigglytuff pull rate is so inflated, many players are hoping it’s some sort of release day glitch that will be fixed down the line so we can all stop feeling stalked by Wigglytuff.

While Wigglytuff is getting a ton of hate, another pink card is drawing attention, as well. The Shining Revelry set features a full art and standard version of Pokemon Center Lady, aka Nurse Joy, and even if some fans are confused about the card’s name, they are enjoying collecting these cards on Brock’s behalf. So while we’d all like to see a bit less pink where Wigglytuff is concerned, it’s not all bad. Whether the pull rates for this card are a mistake remains to be seen, as Pokemon TCG Pocket has not yet addressed player complaints about the overwhelming Wigglytuff of Shining Revelry thus far.

Have you pulled this new Wigglytuff card yet? If so, let us know your total count in the comments below!