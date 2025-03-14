Pokemon TCG Pocket Update to Fix Trading

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a resounding success, bringing the popular Pokemon TCG to mobile devices and letting fans engage in fast-paced card battles. With several booster packs and a revolving number of events, fans have been thrilled with the content they’ve received since its release. While most have been enjoying the game, one aspect of Pokemon TCG Pocket has been met with harsh criticism and driven many from the game. Immediately after this feature went live, fans shared their opinions and feedback, and it seems The Pokemon Company and Dena have listened. Thanks to fan response, the Trading feature will be getting reworked in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

The Pokemon Company and Dena announced that Trade Tokens would be removed from Pokemon TCG Pocket and would be converted into Shinedust. This change will take place at the end of Autumn in 2025. Additionally, since Shinedust is now required for Trading and Flairs, players will be able to earn more Shinedust to accommodate both features requiring this resource.

We'd like to share an update on Trading in #PokemonTCGPocket.



— Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) March 14, 2025

Along with this change to Trade Tokens and Shinedust, Pokemon TCG Pocket, fans can also look forward to changes in how cards can be traded, including cards that are currently unavailable. Players will also be able to mark cards they are interested in trading to make it easier to get the cards they need to complete their collections and decks.

The announcement was met with praise from Pokemon TCG Pocket players and most were happy to see Trade Tokens being removed. However, some expressed frustration that the changes would not go into effect until later in the year. Still, this is a big win for Pokemon TCG Pocket fans and shows the developers are willing to listen to fans and implement changes based on player feedback.