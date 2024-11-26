Pokemon TCG x McDonald’s Info Reveals Cards Included in the Collab

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will be coming back to McDonald’s at some point in the near future. While an official start date has not been revealed, a promotion will run at McDonald’s locations in France next month. According to information from PokeBeach, the promotion will begin on December 4th in the region, and will run through January 21st. The Happy Meals will work exactly the same as they have in the past, with each one containing a four card booster pack. In total, there will be 15 cards offered, with a focus that will largely be on Dragon-type Pokemon. The cards will include:

Charizard

Drampa

Dragapult

Dragonite

Eevee

Hatenna

Hydreigon

Jigglypuff

Koraidon

Miraidon

Pikachu

Quagsire

Umbreon

Rayquaza

Roaring Moon

Just as we’ve seen in past Pokemon TCG promotions, the cards that will appear in these Happy Meals are not completely new designs; instead, players can expect to see cards that have appeared in previous Pokemon TCG expansions. There will be some changes of course, as all of the cards will have new numbering, and the holofoil designs have the same unique “confetti” style that has been seen throughout the various Pokemon Happy Meals. There are enough differences to make these cards unique, but Pokemon TCG fans won’t miss anything too significant if they can’t complete the set.

Pokemon happy meal promotion from 2022

Since this promotion is themed somewhat around the Year of the Dragon, PokeBeach speculates that the Pokemon TCG Happy Meals will arrive in the U.S. in December. Right now, the fast food franchise has a Pet Simulator promotion in North America. McDonald’s has yet to announce what its following promotion will be, but it should be noted that a Sonic the Hedgehog Happy Meal looks to be happening around the release of the new movie next month. If that promotion does arrive in December, we could be waiting until at least January for the Pokemon one to begin. While that would be after the Year of the Dragon is over, most Pokemon fans probably won’t mind too much. It also wouldn’t be the first time McDonald’s has altered the theme of a promotion between regions.

This Pokemon Happy Meal promotion isn’t a complete surprise, as reports started to emerge about it back in August. Whenever the Pokemon TCG promotion does happen, hopefully the cards will be easy to obtain for fans young and old. The McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promotion from 2021 was a complete debacle, as resellers were discovered buying up the cards in droves and flipping them on sites like eBay. That didn’t stop McDonald’s from bringing back the promotion in subsequent years, but with some safeguards in place to prevent similar problems. As a result, the last few McDonald’s Pokemon promotions have mostly gone off without a hitch!

Are you happy about Pokemon cards coming back to McDonald’s? Do you plan on snagging any of these cards? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!