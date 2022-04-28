Pokemon TCG's Pokemon Go Set Will Include Photorealistic Artwork

As previously revealed, the popular video game Pokemon Go will get a full-on Pokemon Trading Card Game set this summer, and it will release on July 1st worldwide. The expectation has been that various bits of the Pokemon franchise unique to developer Niantic's video game would appear, but the Pokemon Company International is actually going the extra mile as certain cards will actually come with photorealistic artwork, making it appear like how the critters do in Pokemon Go's AR mode.

"In this special collaboration inspired by the Pokémon GO app, fans will be able to play with cards featuring photorealistic artwork and unique gameplay scenarios inspired by the beloved mobile title," the Pokemon Company International's press release reads in part. "Certain cards illustrate Pokémon as if they have jumped out into the real world, such as Pikachu walking alongside its Trainer and Snorlax sleeping wherever it pleases, while other cards portray Pokémon in scenes that are familiar to the mobile game, such as Blissey valiantly defending a Gym and Aipom dodging a Poké Ball."

In addition to the photorealistic artwork, there will as expected be a number of unique aspects of Pokemon Go that will make the jump to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. That includes, but is not limited to, a Lure Module Item card, for example, as well as the leaders of Team Instinct, Team Mystic, and Team Valor -- Spark, Blanche, and Candela.

As noted above, the new Pokemon Go expansion set for the Pokemon Trading Card Game is set to release beginning on July 1st. Certain products will include unique promo cards and the like. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular trading card game right here.

What do you think about the news that the Pokemon Trading Card Game will feature photorealistic artwork on some of the cards in the Pokemon Go-themed expansion set? Are you looking forward to the release of the cards in July? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Pokemon and gaming in general! And keep scrolling to check out several of the cards from the new Pokemon Trading Card Game expansion for yourself.