Pokemon Go Will Get a Full Pokemon TCG Set This Summer

The Pokemon Company has announced that it will release a Pokemon Trading Card Game set themed around Pokemon Go. The surprise announcement was made via the Japanese Pokemon Twitter account, with a brief teaser video also released. The set will be named “Pokemon Go” and appears to feature card art taken from Pokemon Go. The set appears to be a mini-expansion, as booster packs released in Japan will only contain 6 cards, and will feature Mewtwo as one of the set’s mascots. No other details were announced about the set, such as if it will include any mechanics inspired by Pokemon Go.

The set will be released in Japan starting on June 17, 2022. No international plans were announced, but the cards will likely either be integrated into a full US set or released through a series of special box products. We should also note that retailer listings confirmed that the US/international audience would get its own special set in June, which has yet to be announced, so the Pokemon Go cards could get a near-simultaneous release in Japan and internationally.

The new card set continues a collaboration between Pokemon Go and the Pokemon Trading Card Game, which began last year with the release of a Professor Willow-themed card. At the time, Niantic noted that further collaboration was possible, so it seems that we’re seeing the fruits of that now.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is preparing to release its first English set later this month. The new Brilliant Stars expansion will add a new VSTAR mechanic to the game, which gives players the ability to use a VSTAR Power once per game. The mechanic acts as a combination of sorts for the Pokemon VMAX mechanic currently used in the game, as well as the GX mechanic used in the previous “Sun and Moon” cycle. The next set will feature Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. A new “Sparkling Pokemon” mechanic will also be introduced to the card game at a later point in time.

Expect further announcements about this brand new set in the coming weeks.



