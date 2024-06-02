Pokemon TCG Officially Reveals New Kind of Tera EX Pokemon Card

A new kind of Pokemon card is coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Today, The Pokemon Company formally announced Stellar Miracle, a new Japanese set of cards due out for release in July. This new set features Terapagos, the Legendary Pokemon at the heart of the Terastallization process, and also introduces a new kind of Tera ex Pokemon card. The new Stellar Tera card will have abilities and moves that require three kinds of energy to activate. The Pokemon are considered Colorless and have no specific label that allows players to target them. Like other Tera ex cards, Stellar Tera Pokemon don't take damage while on the bench and also award players two prizes when they're Knocked Out. The cards will also feature an alternate card treatment from other Pokemon ex cards.

The reveal confirms a leak from several months ago, which showed several alleged Stellar Tera ex Pokemon cards. No international release date has been announced, but they will likely be tied to a fall 2024 release in North America, Europe, and other international markets. Interestingly, the reveal and release for July 2024 in Japan likely means that another new mechanic will be introduced to the Pokemon Trading Card Game in August at the World Championships.

The Pokemon Trading Card Game recently released Twilight Masquerade, a new set featuring Ogerpon from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC. A special set, titled Shrouded Fable, will bring in Pecharunt into the trading card game and bring the Kitikami region's storyline to a close. Interestingly, with the Pokemon Trading Card Game moving so quickly through the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, there could be a gap before the game can introduce elements from Pokemon Legends: ZA, the newest Pokemon game set to be released sometime in 2025.