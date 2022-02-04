Pokemon Unite Announces Next Roster Addition

Pokemon Unite will add Aegislash as a playable Pokemon character next week. Earlier today, Pokemon Unite announced it would add the bizarre (and popular) Pokemon Aegislash as an All-Rounder character on February 10, 2022. The Pokemon is a Steel/Ghost-type Pokemon that has two very different forms. The Pokemon’s Blade forme boasts high attack power, while the Shield forme is resilient to attacks. Both formes appear in Pokemon Unite, although its unclear whether the Pokemon switches freely between the two or if there’s some sort of game mechanic involved. You can check out a preview of Aegislash below:

This melee All-Rounder is as sharp as they come! Aegislash joins #PokemonUNITE on 2/10! pic.twitter.com/SIqdaX2DhR — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) February 4, 2022

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Aegislash is the second Pokemon to be added to Pokemon Unite in 2021, following the addition of Trevenant in January. The game’s social media account has noted that two more playable Pokemon will be added to the game in the coming weeks.

In addition to the continued support via new roster additions, Pokemon Unite is gearing up for its first season of competitive play as well. Last month, the game’s director announced that Pokemon Unite will be part of the Pokemon World Championships, an annual group of tournaments featuring various Pokemon games. Notably, the game will also add a tournament mode that removes leveled held items to support an even playing field. More details about the upcoming competitive season will be announced in the near future. The game will also add support for several new languages early this year.