Pokemon Unite Will Let You Catch Wild Pokemon in New Game Mode

✖

A new game mode is coming to Pokemon Unite. Earlier today, Pokemon Unite released a trailer for a brand new game mode that will let players catch wild Pokemon they battle during a match and switch them out with their standard Pokemon. The new "Catch 'Em" game mode includes Pokemon like Ludicolo, Avalugg, and Drednaw, as well as the Legendary Pokemon Articuno, Zapdos, and Regigigas. Swapping a Pokemon will give players access to their captured Pokemon, although it doesn't appear that a player can upgrade a caught Pokemon's moves at all. You can check out the new trailer below:

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite has added several alternative game modes to its standard 5v5 battles. Many of these modes add one-time gimmicks themed around certain holidays or seasons, but this is the first to add a significant new mechanic to the game. The Catch 'Em mode also marks the first time that players can use Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Unite. Previously, several Mythical Pokemon (such as Zeraora and Hoopa) were available as normal roster members.

Pokemon Unite will add the Catch 'Em game mode on May 30th. Players can try out the new mode until June 27th.