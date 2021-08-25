Pokemon Unite Giving Away Free Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Unite will give away Pikachu to all players who log into the mobile version of the game. The popular MOBA-style Pokemon game by Tencent will launch on mobile devices on September 22nd. Tencent is running a promotion to encourage players to pre-register on mobile devices by promising some big rewards once certain milestones are hit. Earlier today, Tencent announced that Pokemon Unite had surpassed 2.5 million pre-registrations, which means that the game will give away a Pikachu Unite License to all players who use the mobile version of the game at launch. This offer is only for mobile players, but since the game supports crossplay and the same account can be used on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile games, it means that every player has access to getting Pikachu for free.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

In order to claim Pikachu, players will need to download the mobile version of Pokemon Unite and then complete the log-in event by October 31st. Players will get the Pikachu Unite License or Aeos Coins if they already have Pikachu in the game. Players can receive Zeraora for free if they log into the Nintendo Switch version of the game by August 31st.

Pokemon Unite also recently announced that they were adding Blastoise to the game during a planned balance patch on September 1st. Sylveon and Mamoswine will also be introduced to Pokemon Unite in future updates.

Pokemon Unite is available to download on the Nintendo Switch now. The mobile version will be released on September 22nd.