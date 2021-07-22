Pokemon Unite Players Aren't Happy With the Game's Microtransactions
When it comes to free-to-play games, there's nothing players dread more than microtransactions. While Pokemon Unite has found a lot of fans on Nintendo Switch over the last 24 hours, many players are less happy with how the game handles in-game transactions. For those looking to enjoy the game without a lot of spending, it's been a bit of a hassle. It remains to be seen whether or not The Pokemon Company and Tencent will make adjustments over time, but for now, fans aren't happy with the game's penny pinching, and many took to social media to share their frustrations.
Have you tried out Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch yet? What do you think of the in-game transactions so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Pokemon Unite!
Microtransactions seem a bit too common.
prevnext
pokemon unite is kinda fun but MICROTRANSACTIONS EVERYWHERE— Michael (@N7_Michaelx) July 22, 2021
Some would even call them "predatory!"
prevnext
im loving Pokémon unite but i absolutely dont blame people for not touching it its just INSANELY predatory with its microtransactions— Lucy 🌈 (she/her) (@Garmfeeld) July 22, 2021
It can be a little overwhelming.
prevnext
That Pokemon Unite game is super fun, until you get hit with 300+ microtransactions, a loot box system, and a BATTLE PASS.— Wojik (@WojikCantRest) July 22, 2021
How can casuals compete?
prevnext
From what I hear, #PokemonUNITE is very pay to win and has a ton of expensive microtransactions. If true, then being a casual player is pointless. I don’t know much about Tencent, but I’m guessing this kind of stuff is just what they do?
And I was even looking forward to Unite.— PHANTOMCUBE (@PhantomCube08) July 22, 2021
People seem to be enjoying the game otherwise.
prevnext
The amount of microtransactions in Pokemon Unite makes me want to vomit but this game is neat— QP (@Kyuupea) July 21, 2021
Many are concerned it will be "pay to win."
prevnext
Pokemon Unite is pretty good, having such a fast-paced MOBA is really refreshing.
Monetization is god awful though, especially for a kid's game. It's full of microtransactions and paying to upgrade items feels super P2W. It'll be fun til you have to start paying to keep up— Matthew (@mattsaxolotl) July 21, 2021
There needs to be a better balance.
prevnext
LRT re: Pokémon Unite is definitely a big deal, but it's also a wait and see thing— Ell | BLM (@EllLinoone) July 22, 2021
Because like, ALL games with microtransactions have this. If you spend money you're obviously going to get something out of it. But the balance is something to be concerned about.
Not everyone minds, though!
prev
Yoooo ya boi forgot he had a day of time and a half on this paycheck pokemon unite microtransactions here i come— xXAlexanderAtrociousXx (@AspiringWarlock) July 22, 2021