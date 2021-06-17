Pokemon Unite Release Date Revealed

Pokemon Unite will be released on the Nintendo Switch in July, with a mobile release planned for September. The Pokemon Company revealed that its upcoming MOBA-style Pokemon game Pokemon UNITE will be released in July on the Nintendo Switch, following a "Network Test" for the game on June 24-26 in Japan. After the game is released on the Nintendo Switch, The Pokemon Company plans to release a mobile version of the game for Android and mobile devices in September. The game is free-to-download, although players can spend money to purchase costumes for their Pokemon characters and other cosmetic perks.

As part of the announcement, Pokemon Unite released a new trailer, which can be viewed up above.The trailer shows several Pokemon including Pikachu, Scorbunny, Fletchling, Absol, Lucario, Snolax, and Mr. Mime battling in a stylized match. Other confirmed characters include Greninja, Machamp, Gengar, Blastoise, Venusaur, Slowbro, Gardevoir, Cramorant, Eldegoss, and Alolan Ninetales. You can check out the full trailer up above.

In Pokemon Unite, players control a single Pokemon, with over 20 Pokemon available on the game's initial roster. Each match consists of two teams of five players, with players battle wild Pokemon to level up and evolve their own Pokemon while slowly advancing towards various control points that scores goals for their team. Each Pokemon has a special UNITE move, but other facets of the Pokemon franchise, such as type-effectiveness are not available. Different Pokemon have specialities, with some Pokemon specializing in defense and others specializing in attacking or speed. Each match is time-limited with the winner determined by who has the most goals in the game.

Pokemon Unite was developed by TiMi Studios, the maker of Honor of Kings, Arena of Valor, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Honor of Kings is one of the most popular video games in the world, with the game boasting over 100 million daily active players. While The Pokemon Company hopes that Pokemon Unite will draw in some Honor of Kings players, it's also hoping to tap into the Chinese market, which is seen as one of the largest untapped markets for The Pokemon Company and Pokemon franchise.