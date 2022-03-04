Ahead of an update in the near future, Pokemon Unite has revealed details of a bunch of different bugs that are set to be fixed. The update notice indicates that a number of bugs — all relating to a single Pokemon, Hoopa — will be fixed in an update by March 11th. There will likely be other bits of the update that has not yet been detailed, but it’s very telling that Hoopa’s recent introduction to the title has caused so many problems.

In case you somehow missed it, Hoopa was added as a playable member of the game’s roster in a surprise release last week. As for why Hoopa’s causing trouble with the video game, it all has to do with its ability to teleport itself and others around the map. While providing significant mobility increases, this teleportation ability seems to have introduced several instances of problems as it interacts with the rest of the video game.

Here are the bugs that are officially set to be squashed in an upcoming update to Pokemon Unite, straight from the source:

Hoopa teleporting to the opponent’s ring if Hoopa on both teams simultaneously use their Unite move

Hoopa able to teleport Pokémon while that Pokémon is under a movement restricting effect

Opponents being teleported to your base when they are hit by certain moves at the same time the Pokémon dealing the attack is teleported to base by Hoopa

Players teleporting with opponents when certain moves are used at the same time the opponent is teleporting

As noted above, the various bugs noted above are set to be fixed in an update on March 11th. Pokemon Unite is itself more generally available as a free-to-play title for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular mobile MOBA right here.

