Pokemon Unite Announces New Mythical Pokemon Addition

Pokemon Unite has announced a brand new Pokemon, with a very unique set of abilities. Today, Pokemon Unite announced that Hoopa would join the game as the next playable roster addition. In something of a surprise, Hoopa will be released today along with new Holowear, providing players with a brand new Pokemon to explore right away. Hoopa is classified as a Ranged Supporter-type Pokemon.

A preview video for Hoopa revealed that its abilities centered on teleportation and mobility, providing Hoopa and its teammates with some major strategic power in games. One of Hoopa’s primary moves is the Hyperspace Hole, an ability that allows Hoopa to create warp gates between its current location and the starting goal that any teammate can utilize. When placed at the end of one of the two main paths, Hoopa also creates a warp gate on the opposite path, providing players with increased mobility around the arena. Hoopa’s ability also allows Hoopa to collect Berries from its opponents or collect random Aeos Energy scattered about on the playing field.

Hoopa’s Unite move transforms Hoopa to its Hoopa Unbound form, providing it with more powerful attacks and a one-use teleportation ability that allows players to travel to a designated point on the map. This hypothetically allows Hoopa to rally its teammates to a single point for a sneak attack. You can check out Hoopa’s preview video below:

Other moves for Hoopa include Trick, which provides Hoopa and an allied Pokemon with a buff that increases its power and adds a “second attack” to the allied Pokemon that’s triggered whenever Hoopa attacks, and Phantom Force, which acts as a secondary teleportation move that also deals damage.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.