Pokemon Unite Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update was released for Pokemon Unite today, bringing the game up to version 1.5.1.6. The latest update sees the addition of the new "Catch 'Em" mode, which was revealed earlier in the week. The new mode will likely be the most exciting change for players, but there are also bug fixes and a number of balance improvements. Pokemon like Blastoise, Venusaur, and Mr. Mime have received changes as a result of today's update, so players that main these Pokemon will definitely want to take a look! Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Update Details

Bug Fixes

Text Fixes

Event Updates

Shop Updates

New Type of Quick Battle Available: Catch 'Em

Changes have been made to some Pokémon stats and moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

Details

Crustle: X-Scissor

Cooldown reduced.

Blastoise: Rapid Spin

Effects on the user weakened.

Blastoise: Hydro Pump

Cooldown reduced.

Blastoise: Unite Move: Hydro Typhoon

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Greninja: Surf

Greninja: Smokescreen

Fixed bug(s) causing one or more effects not to trigger.

Lucario: Extreme Speed+

Move Downgrade

Lucario: Power-Up Punch

Fixed bug(s) that affected the following:

Damage

Hoopa: Hyperspace Fury

Hoopa: Psybeam

Hoopa: Unite Move: Rings Unbound

Cinderace: Blaze Kick

Cinderace: Pyro Ball+

Effects on the user strengthened.

Cinderace: Feint

This move's movement speed increase has been strengthened.

Azumarill: Aqua Tail

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Azumarill: Play Rough

Azumarill

Stat Increase

Gardevoir

Level at which Pokémon evolves changed to 8.

Gardevoir: Confusion

Gardevoir: Psyshock

Tsareena

The following stats have been increased:

Attack

Slowbro: Scald

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

This move's movement speed decrease has been strengthened.

This move's Attack decrease has been strengthened.

Slowbro: Unite Move: Slowbeam

Unite Move charge rate increased.

Venusaur: Solar Beam

Blissey: Egg Bomb

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased. Cooldown reduced.

Blissey: Soft-Boiled

Aegislash: Sacred Sword

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dragonite

The following stats have been increased: Attack

Mr. Mime: Unite Move: Showtime!

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon increased.

Sylveon: Mystical Fire

Exp. Share

Effect strengthened.

Hopefully, these changes will prove for the best! Pokemon Unite has found a passionate audience since its debut last year, and Catch 'Em mode sounds like a fun new spin on the game. Unfortunately, it is a limited time mode, so players interested in trying it will want to do so before it leaves on June 27th!

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of today's Pokemon Unite update? Are you excited about Catch Em mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!