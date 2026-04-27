Nintendo Switch Game That Almost Never Gets Discounted Finally Goes on Sale

A Nintendo Switch game that essentially never gets discounted has finally received a sale for a limited time. For decades at this point, Nintendo has operated in such a way that it very rarely marks down the prices of its own games. This means that whenever sales do come about for Nintendo-published titles, they’re always worth pouncing on. Now,

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As of this moment, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has seen its price slashed by a substantial amount. Released in 2023, this remake of the Game Boy Advance titles Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising ended up being the first new entry in the beloved strategy franchise in over a decade. Since the time of its arrival, though, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has pretty much never been discounted. To date, Advance Wars 1+2 has only ever seen three sales since the start of 2024. As such, this new offer is the first one the game has had in over a year.

The deal in question for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is happening over on Amazon, where a handful of other Switch games have also seen their value cut. Advance Wars 1+2 has specifically been dropped from its normal retail price of $59.99 to $39.99, which represents a 33% discount. The caveat with this sale is that it only applies to digital codes for the game, with the physical version instead selling for closer to $50. While this might be a disappointment to physical game collectors, this sale for the digital edition still shouldn’t be overlooked, as it’s the lowest price that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has ever sold for in this manner.

If you’re potentially interested in taking advantage of this discount for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and would like to learn more about the game, you can get a look at its official trailer and description below.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

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Synopsis: “Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of the Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising games!”

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