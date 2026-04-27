Pokémon Pokopia Players Warned Not to Make Game-Breaking Mistake That Is Irrevisble

Pokémon Pokopia is one of the biggest releases of 2026, and one of the best games of the year as well. In fact, it’s the highest-rated 2026 game on Metacritic, currently, edging out Resident Evil Requiem. That said, the game has some quirks and oversights all too common with Pokémon games, which are never seemingly the most optimized and play-tested games when they hit shelves.

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To this end, over on the game’s Reddit page, a few fans have warned about a mistake they made that is irreversible, at least in the current version of the Nintendo Switch 2 game. Game Freak and Omega Force could make tweaks in the future, but, for now, players on Nintendo Switch 2 need to make sure not to lose their relocation kits.

Pokémon Pokopia Players Learn The Hard Way

Using the aforementioned Reddit page, one player shared a story about how, after regretting building a wooden house in Sparkling Skylands, they acquired a relocation kit at the Pokémon Center PC in order to move it, not realizing that the build is saved to the kit, which in turn triggers a lock that does not allow you to relocate your other stuff until the previous one is built again. In response to this, the player thought they would just get rid of their loaded kit by dropping into the abyss in Sparkling Skylands. This was a mistake, as now the player is locked into being unable to relocate anything ever because when they try, they just get a “you’re still relocating something else” message.

As far as we know, when you do this, the item will not appear in the lost and found, which many players don’t even know exists, as posts and comments on the same Reddit page have revealed since release. Meanwhile, it is possible that you may be able to wiggle out of this issue by overloading the overworld dropped items limit, but this has not been tested and confirmed. In the meantime, make sure you do not make this same mistake, as it could cost you a lot of progress, or at the very least make your current playthrough a lot more tedious going forward.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Pokémon conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.