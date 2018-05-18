Pokemon Meets World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth With This Gameboy-inspired Crossover

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is the highly anticipated expansion for the longstanding MMORPG series from Blizzard and it’s looking like it might just live up to the hype. With allied races, tons of new zones to explore, highly requested changes to the game from fans, and a climax to a war that was thought never ending – the ultimate battle between the Horde and Alliance is going to be huge. Naturally, hype is high and if you’re like me – patience is hard to come by. To make the wait a little bit easier, we present to you – Pokemon Gameboy crossover adorableness.

One fan decided to take in the recently leaked information concerning the upcoming expansion’s raid bosses and Poke-fy them into adorable little sprites. Even better, they stayed true to the Gameboy Advanced style, making this crossover even cooler for those that need their nostalgia fix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Personally, I think they’re adorable but I can see the point that many made in the responding thread about how these look pretty different than the sprites of the GBA era. Some even pointed out that it looks more like Lost Magic than Pokemon, to which the creator replied, “I start out with fewer colours, but it just doesn’t look good. I’m not actually an artist and wouldn’t be able to really stylize them – this is just manual downscaling, using the actual colours.” They also mentioned that trying to make the borders work as they did in the game just didn’t work – not with the colours used.

Still, when comparing to this image it’s easy to see the resemblance. And that’s the cool thing about fan art, it’s not meant to be taken seriously! It’s just another way fans can show their love and respect for some of their favourite franchises!

To learn more about the “savage surroundings” and what dangers await, you can check out everything Blizzard had to say about the new area right here! World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth begins August 14th!

“In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraft expansion to date,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether they’re journeying to unexplored lands to recruit allies or fighting to secure war resources, players will redefine what it truly means to be ‘For the Horde’ or ‘For the Alliance’ when the expansion arrives this August.”