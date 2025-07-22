Pokemon’s New Series Finally Gives Us the Region the Anime Ignored

A new Pokemon TV series, Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, has been revealed during the Pokemon Presents 2025 live stream. It is a stop-motion story set in the Galar region, finally giving Sword & Shield fans a dedicated story in the UK-inspired location.

For decades, the main Pokemon animated series has dropped Ash Ketchum and his assorted crew in the region most recently debuted during the main video game series. From Indigo League set in the Kanto region to Pokemon Sun & Moon nestled in the tropical islands of Alola, the pattern didn’t waver. However, after winning the Championship in Alola, Ash’s trajectory was thrown off course.

Instead of a Galar-inspired storyline with Hop, Gloria, or Victor as a main character alongside Ash, Pokemon Horizons debuted. In this series, Ash and Goh would occasionally visit the Galar region, but it was not the same. The story of the region was reduced to fragments that didn’t truly capture the wonder of the unique storyline. However, The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu could finally deliver a heartwarming tale fit for the wonder and magic of Gen 8.

The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu Bring Galar to Life

In the 2025 Pokemon Presents live stream, Pokemon fans were treated to several updates on popular series, including Pokemon Concierge. However, no one was expecting the reveal of a new series. The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu reveal teaser trailer is short, but highlights exactly why fans should be excited.

In the trailer, fans get a quick breakdown of the studio behind it, Aardman Animations. Known for their work on Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, the stop-motion company is teaming up with Pokemon to create an endearing and comical new series in The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu.

The trailer shows a fat Wooloo eating grass. As it stands peacefully in the fields of Galar, chaos begins to break out behind it. A series of crashes and explosions can be heard as Pichu gets into trouble, and the Wooloo looks up in time for an apple to roll in front of it. As Sirfetch’d chases after Pichu, Wooloo watches on, unbothered, before taking a bite of the apple.

While fans are already pushing back about a lack of Black & White remakes during the live stream, most were excited about the new series announcement.

Pokemon Fans Get the Best Chance Yet of Seeing Galar in All Its Glory

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is a new stop-motion animated series from Pokémon and Aardman coming in 2027! pic.twitter.com/PgYwxJvw78 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 22, 2025

The chance to revisit Galar is particularly exciting for fans of Sword & Shield, who never completely recovered from the region’s missing spot in the animated series storyline. Galar is a location steeped in folklore, and one of the few games to be set in the UK area. Aardman’s involvement in the new series is certain to bring authenticity to the story, as the studio is based in Bristol, England.

While fans won’t get epic battles in Gigantamax Gyms, the long-lost story of Piers’ fall from grace under chairman Rose, or the long-awaited animated rivalry between Leon and Raihan, the chance to step into the beautiful countryside of Galar via Aardman’s unique animation style will be a treat.

At this time, The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu is slotted to debut sometime in 2027. This means fans have at least a year to wait, if not a bit longer, before the first season is available. It is likely that more information about the series will become available next year, as the Pokemon Company steps into 30th anniversary celebrations. Until then, Galar enthusiasts will have to quench their need for stop-motion interpretations of beloved Gen 8 Pokemon with a replay of Sword & Shield, or a Gigantamax Eternatus Battle in Pokemon Go.