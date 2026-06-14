Pokémon Winds and Waves Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The Pokémon Winds and Waves September release date has reportedly been revealed. Officially, the first proper mainline Pokémon games since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to release in 2027, but Nintendo and Game Freak have not said when in 2027. This has not changed, but there is a new report with information that narrows down this broad release window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of Centro Leaks, a well-known and reliable source when it comes to Pokémon leaks and reports. And according to Centro Leaks, while Pokémon Winds and Waves doesn’t have a public release date, it has an internal release date it is aiming to arrive on. To this end, Centro Leaks claims the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive game is aiming to release in September 2027, though when exactly in the month, we do not know, or at least this is not divulged if it is known.

When a game is “aiming” to release, and this release is near the end of the year, there is concern it could be delayed to the following year. And this is a reasonable concern given how often this happens. However, mainline Pokemon games are seldom delayed, so we do not expect this to happen here.

In the past, we could narrow this release date down even more because Pokémon games have released on Fridays, historically, mainline games especially, but Nintendo and Game Freak have experimented with Thursday release dates now as well. To this end, if this information is accurate and Game Freak hits their target, the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date will be: September 2, September 3, September 9, September 10, September 16, September, September 23, September 24, 2027, or September 30. If we were to make a bet, September 23, 24, or 30 seem likely for various reasons.

All of that said, take this information with a grain of salt, as nothing here is official, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change, and things change in game development all the time. Neither Game Freak nor Nintendo has commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. For a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.