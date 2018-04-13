New Pokemon to Get Manga Spotlight Series

The newest Mythical Pokemon will get its own manga series starting next month.

The Japanese magazine CoroCoro announced that it would run a new manga series featuring the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora ahead of its debut in the upcoming Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story. The series (titled Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story Side Story – Episode Zeraora) will begin in May. The new manga series will be drawn by Kemon Kawamoto, who previously drew manga tie-ins for Pokemon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel and Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You.

No plans for an English adaptation were announced, but previous manga adaptations of the movie were picked up by Viz Media and published in the United States eventually.

Zeraora was officially introduced to the world earlier this week and will make its first official appearance in the next Pokemon movie. An Electric-Type Pokemon, Zeraora can move at lightning-fast speeds thanks to its ability to charge the air around it.

The Pokemon movies have a long history of featuring Legendary and Mythical Pokemon. The most recent Pokemon movie, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You, used the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow as its antagonist. Right now, we don’t know how Zeraora will play into the movie other than it has a mysterious connection with a young girl named Largo, who lives in the forest alone.

Pokemon the Movie: Everyone’s Story is the second movie in the “rebooted” continuity that started in Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You and shows a younger, less experienced Ash traveling through the Pokemon world for the first time. The movie shows Ash traveling to Frau City during its annual Wind Festival. The Wind Festival is notable for the annual appearance of the Legendary Pokemon Lugia, who blesses the wind on the last day of the celebration. During his time there, Ash meets several of the city’s residents, including a girl with rainbow-colored hair named Lisa, who captures an Eevee to give to her injured brother.



The movie will open in theaters in Japan on July 13th. While we haven’t heard plans about an English release, we’ll likely get a limited theater run followed by an airing on Disney XD sometime in the fall.

