Pokimane Fan Surprises Streamer With "Boyfriend Resume"

One Pokimane fan surprised the streamer with a “boyfriend resume.” The Internet is a wild place, and Twitch is especially spicy sometimes. Pokimane has been no stranger to weird proposals on the platform. This fan thought he had the answer by using one of those time-tested meme formats that list out credentials in the hopes of getting acceptance from the popular personality. Unfortunately for him, things really didn’t go that way. Image Anys decided to use that resume as a part of a Christmas unboxing stream on her Twitch channel. Getting put out there in front of 6.8 million people is very brave, but also, not exactly great strategy. Unfortunately, that kind of awkwardness lends itself to online content very very easily. That 4-page letter got read on stream and had a QR code with some pictures as well. She did him a solid and didn’t put those up, but she did give all her followers the read on what he was bringing to the table.

“Erm, his prized accomplishments,” she told her viewers. “Number one in computer science in my Princeton graduate class of 2018. Pretty impressive… and then he has his gaming credentials. Favorite multiplayer games right now, Warzone – 23 wins. Fall Guys – zero wins. I think it’s gonna have to be a pass from me.”

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel! Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/QhrusbDFxD — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

Fall Guys being a deal-breaker has to sting. But, hey man, everything else equal, you didn’t do too badly. Some other lady would be happy to have all those Warzone W’s.

Recently, people were celebrating Anys’ decision to cap her donations at $5 with some help from Streamlabs. Why would one of the most popular streamers on the platform choose to go that route? Well, she wants her fans to support some other charities and channels instead of holding it all for herself. She told them all on Twitter:

"Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary," Pokimane typed. "To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves."

