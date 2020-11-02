Pokimane Makes Big Change to Her Twitch Channel

✖

In case you are somehow not aware, Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the more popular streamers over on Twitch, and she is making a relatively huge change to her channel going forward as of this November. Pokimane has revealed that she has specifically set a donation cap of $5 for her channel, urging fans to support other channels, charities, and themselves instead of spending excess on tipping her.

This "donation cap," as Pokimane refers to it, is made possible thanks to the third-party partner Streamlabs. According to the image shared by the Twitch streamer, there is now a max tip of $5 on her Twitch channel. "Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary," she stated. "To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves." You can check out the social media post revealing all this below:

worked with @streamlabs to create a donation cap of $5 for my channel! Thank you for supporting me to the point where I consider anything more than that unnecessary. To anyone that was more generous- please support growing channels, charities, and treat yourselves.❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/QhrusbDFxD — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 2, 2020

According to a further update for Pokimane, it would appear that this is specific to her own needs and not yet widely available for others using Streamlabs. There are probably ways to still get her whatever amount of money, mind you, including but not limited to simply donating the max amount multiple times, but it is a good gesture regardless for someone that has already earned a significant amount from the community.

What do you think of Pokimane's new donation cap? Do you think more Twitch streamers should enable this sort of thing? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Dexerto]