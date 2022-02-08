Pokimane Confirms She’s Staying on Twitch

At the end of January, Imane “Pokimane” Anys revealed that her exclusive streaming deal with Twitch had come to an end. Despite being one of the biggest female streamers on Twitch for a prolonged period of time, this deal coming to a close meant that Pokimane could finally go to a competing platform if she desired. As many people expected, though, Pokimane has today confirmed that she won’t be moving at all and she’ll instead continue to stream regularly on Twitch.

Pokimane took to Twitter this afternoon to announce to her followers that her streams on Twitch will be continuing in perpetuity. However, her announcement to stay on Twitch came about in a way that many people likely didn’t expect. Rather than releasing a new video to announce the move (like many other streamers have done in the past), Pokimane simply confirmed in a passive manner that “as always,” she’ll remain on Twitch. Again, the move isn’t a shock by any means given how highly Poki has spoken of Twitch in the past, but it confirms that the streaming space isn’t about to see a major shift because of her potential move.

To celebrate this announcement, Pokimane also told her followers that she’ll now be giving away a Tesla as a way of saying thank you. “Instead of choosing between a red or purple car, I’m giving one away,” she said on Twitter. Her message regarding a different color of car was meant to allude to picking between Twitch or YouTube as her future streaming home. Specifics regarding this car giveaway haven’t gone live just yet, but Pokimane said that more details will be coming about later this week. “[Thank you] guys for your support, it makes me forever want to give back,” she went on to say.

