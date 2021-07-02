Pokimane Calls Out "Imbalanced" Twitch Rivals Valorant Series 2 Teams

✖

The Twitch Rivals Valorant Series 2 tournament has now wrapped up, and streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys doesn't seem too happy with how things shook out. Prior to the event's conclusion, the Twitch streamer argued that the teams weren't properly balanced. In total, the tournament included eight teams, with five players each. Pokimane landed on Team Sydeon, alongside Myth, Blaustoise, and kentwood. According to Pokimane, each team was supposed to include two "Immortal" ranked players, which is the highest rank in Valorant. However, some teams ended up with three or four of the top ranked players, making for a more lopsided event.

"I don’t understand how this got past the Twitch Rivals team and the Riot Games team," Pokimane said during a stream. "It feels like the teams are so imbalanced that it will make for a bad streamer experience and a bad viewer experience. It makes me sad because this was pitched as a fun, casual tournament."

Pokimane referred to her team as "properly balanced," while calling Team Bnans, Team itsHafu, and Team Ploo "stacked." At the end of the tournament, Bnans and Ploo took home 1st and 3rd place respectively, while itsHafu landed in seventh, directly behind Team Sydeon. It's hard to say whether or not the Immortal ranked players played a significant role in those results, or if this made for a less enjoyable viewing experience. That said, it's easy to see why Pokimane might feel unhappy with how things played out.

Following their placement in the event, Sydeon took to Twitter, claiming that she "super underperformed" in the event. If the team captain was similarly unhappy with how things shook out, she didn't seem to let it show, instead offering "good games" to her fellow competitors. Pokimane replied, thanking Sydeon for inviting her to join. Hopefully, it won't be long before the streamers have the chance to compete together again, perhaps this time with some better balanced rivals!

Valorant is now available on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you watch Twitch Rivals Valorant Series 2? What did you think of the balance between the different teams? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]