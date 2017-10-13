‘Pokken Tournament DX’ Receiving Significant Patch, More Updates Coming

Pokken Tournament DX is one of the best fighting games on Nintendo Switch, and it’s about to get even better.

The Pokémon Company sent out a press release this morning detailing some of the new additions and features on the way to their hit brawler, and things are looking really good. We didn’t expect post-launch content for an updated version of a Wii U game, so this is excellent news! Here’s what’s coming in the new update:

Online Team Battles – Team Battles will be available to play with friends online. Pick three Pokémon each and head into battle to enjoy heated fights with other players.

Official Groups in Group Match – Official groups from Pokkén Tournament DX will be open in the Group Match online battle mode. Coming soon after the update, there will be official Group Matches where players can battle to receive new special titles.

Record Pokémon Movements – In Practice Mode’s Free Training, a new function to record Pokémon movements in battle will be added. You’ll be able to control the opposing Pokémon and record its movements so you can play them back when you’re training to help improve your skills.

Enhanced Experience – Several other adjustments are in development which will help to improve gameplay.

The last bit, even though it’s the least specific, is actually the most exciting in my opinion. This means that Pokken Tournament is going to get even more post-launch support. More than anything, I hope that we see a visual upgrade in the future. With the extra horsepower provided by the Switch, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t see this match the visual fidelity of the arcade version.

We'll keep you guys updated.