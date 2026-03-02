Popular Creature-Collecting RPG Sets PC Release Date for Sequel (And It’s Soon)

With Pokemon LeafGreen and FireRed available on the Nintendo Switch, many gamers are thinking about old-school creature collectors. And as those 2004 titles remind us, Pokemon games were pretty tough without the EXP share. For many fans, the newer games can feel a bit too easy with all the changes. That’s where other creature-collecting RPGs come in, delivering retro vibes and difficulty. One such game is EvoCreo, which recently arrived on Steam after years of being a mobile-only title. The popular RPG is already gearing up to launch its first sequel, EvoCreo 2. And now, we’ve got a release date.

Like its predecessor, EvoCreo 2 will deliver a nostalgic pixel art adventure in a world full of Creo to collect and send into battle. It released for mobile platforms just last year, and is getting ready to make its way to PC for the first time. The game’s mobile version boasts an impressive 4.8/5 stars on the Google Play store, with fans deeming it a major improvement over the first game. And given that EvoCreo was pretty enjoyable on PC, it’s likely that EvoCreo 2 will be a smash hit on PC. And as Ilmfinity Studios announced today, it will be available on Steam starting on April 6th.

Image courtesy of Ilmfinity Studios

EvoCreo 2 is a sequel game, but like the main series Pokemon titles, it offers a new world and story to explore. That means you don’t need to play EvoCreo to enjoy what this ambitious new creature collector has to offer when it arrives on PC. This time, players will explore the region of Shoru in a new story-driven adventure. We will take on the role of a cadet in the Shoru Police Academy, working to crack the case of disappearing Creo. Of course, doing so will require building your own team to take on battles.

This new installment in the series will give players over 300 Creo to capture and train. It’s estimated to offer around 30 hours of gameplay and will bring back the challenging, strategic battles from the first EvoCreo. For those who need even more battle, there will also be online ranked battles available, as well as more casual battles against friends. But if you’re just in it for the story, EvoCreo 2 will be completely playable offline, as well.

From the looks of it, EvoCreo 2 brings back everything fans loved about the first game, but adds new Creo, new story, and much-needed QoL improvements. To get a look at the new world map and new Creo that are available in this creature-collecting sequel, you can check out the release announcement trailer below:

Though the Pokemon inspiration is clear, EvoCreo also offers its own unique features and strategic angles on battle. And given how much mobile players have been enjoying the sequel even compared to the popular first EvoCreo game, this is a welcome addition to Steam’s library of monster taming RPGs. EvoCreo 2 launches on Steam on April 6th of this year and will be priced at $19.99 USD. It is available to wishlist now.

