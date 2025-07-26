15 Best Story-Driven Games That Play Like a Movie

One of the main reasons I play video games is for the story. I place most of a video game’s value in how complex the narrative and its characters are, the development and pacing, alongside having believable worldbuilding. Showcasing human nature in different realms, story-driven games allow us to fully immerse ourselves in the world and invest in its characters with ease. These games often leave me speechless, applauding as the credits roll.

Achieved primarily through its narrative, script, and excellent use of cutscenes, these are the best story-driven games that feel like you’re watching a movie. This list has looked at the harmony between gameplay and cutscenes, where we chose games that have the perfect balance. We’ve picked story-driven games where (if you ignore side quests and exploration) you can experience the narrative in a linear fashion that truly offers a cinematic experience.

1) Alan Wake 2

Mixing live-action shots (FMV) in its cutscenes gives Alan Wake 2 a grungy, arty feel that’s rather abstract at times. Paired impeccably with an original soundtrack between chapters only strengthens this sequel’s film-like aesthetic. The gameplay is minimal too, so you will likely spend more time immersing yourself in the story delivered in its many cutscenes, and get to enjoy the haunting beauty of the Dark Place.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

A story about family and survival, A Plague Tale: Requiem is not only a gorgeous game about the horrifying black plague, but it’s also about siblings trying to survive in a hopeless situation. Stealth and puzzles make up most of the gameplay, pushing you forward to an ending that never feels in sight. Their journey will stay with you for their resilience, hope, and sacrifice.

3) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Having the most spectacular and unforgettable prologue in gaming history, I was in awe and hooked into this world from the jump. Immersion is guaranteed with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as we’re sold a mysterious story, a post-apocalyptic setting, and a likable cast to root for. Love and loss, hope and fight are prevalent throughout, as gorgeous cutscenes pull you in after every difficult fight. The stakes are high in this one, strengthened by the immaculate storytelling that warns you—no one is safe.

4) Death Stranding

The weight of the world is on Sam’s shoulders, yet he cannot give in when he’s got Lou to look after. A tale about rebirth and trying again, expect hurdles and falls to make up most of your endeavor. Connecting fiction and reality in the ultimate escapism title, Death Stranding creates a link between player and game, being a difficult thing to sever once the connection is made. With horror elements and beautiful scenery, it’s easy to get swept up in its story.

5) Ghost of Tsushima

An unforgettable introduction to 1274 Japan tells a classic revenge story about samurai’s unshakable honor. The personal journey and development of Jin is easy to digest yet striking. A protagonist that you can root for, you’re forced into a lone warrior role where you must build your party to defeat the Mongol fleet that destroyed everything the island had built. Dramatic, effortlessly cool, and beautifully shot, Ghost of Tsushima stylizes the samurai way with flawless combat and gorgeous environments.

6) Heavy Rain

If you’re a fan of Minority Report like I am, then you’ll see a ton of similarities between that and Heavy Rain. A story about a father’s desperate search for his missing son who has been taken by the Origami Killer, Heavy Rain is an interactive game by Quantic Dream (Beyond Two Souls, Fahrenheit, and Detroit: Become Human). Full of choices you need to make and four characters to keep alive, this is one of the most tense games you could play. The gameplay and setting switch for each character, keeping it fresh at all times. It’s easy to immerse yourself in this bleak world when it plays like a British drama.

7) House of Ashes

A military shooter on the surface with a supernatural underbelly to keep things interesting, House of Ashes is the best Dark Pictures Anthology title. The narrative is not only captivating for the plethora of choices you have to make to keep your comrades alive, but because you’re following a particularly unlikeable bunch that develop as soldiers and as people. Action-packed, tense, and incredibly entertaining; House of Ashes could easily be a blockbuster.

8) IMMORTALITY

A more obvious choice because of its niche genre, this FMV mystery is incredibly unique because of its gameplay. All you have to do is click on whatever piques your interest in the short clip from one of the three films that were never released. These unreleased movies have one thing in common: they feature the same leading actress who mysteriously vanished. Blurring fiction with reality like watching a Satoshi Kon movie, IMMORTALITY is an unforgettable experience as you never know where it’s heading.

9) L.A. Noire

You could say L.A. Noire plays more like a realistic work simulator than a movie, but this title is packed with stylized shots as you investigate suspects, build cases, and drive around the city. The entire game is a vibe, with the soundtrack, cars, attire, and dialogue fitting the 1940s film aesthetic. Hitting the perfect mix of interrogations, driving, and combat, L.A. Noire plays like a classic detective TV show.

10) Red Dead Redemption 2

The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is so rich that it’s highly likely you won’t see everything it has to offer, even after sinking hundreds of hours into this game. Everything in the wild west feels real, from the entertaining narrative down to its NPCs. Being a core member of the Van der Linde gang, you face conflict after conflict, both external and internal. Looking purely at the story development and interaction between your gang members, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells a brilliant narrative that grows from strength to strength.

11) Telltale Games: The Walking Dead

Season One of Telltale Games: The Walking Dead is much like the first two seasons of the TV show—peak entertainment. Showcasing humanity’s strong will to survive together, The Walking Dead tells a story of hardships and the will to go on. The unique art design gives it its own identity, but it’s in the main characters where this game truly shines. Spinning the protagonist on its head as we play a criminal, we’re shown humans are far more complex than good and bad. While the choices are inconsequential at times, The Walking Dead feels like cinema from start to finish.

12) The Last of Us

The Last of Us may have a simple one-liner plot, but it sure is a rollercoaster of a story. Playing as a man who has lost it all, purpose is brought back into his life when he transports an immune teen across America during a zombie apocalypse. Its very realistic and bleak story continuously portrays a hopeless setting, yet we endure and survive to have a moment longer with our loved ones. Both games are a journey for the characters and the player, and it’s one full of heartfelt, emotional, and gut-wrenchingly unforgettable moments.

13) Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

A mix of Indiana Jones and John McClane, Nathan Drake and his posse bring Uncharted 2: Among Thieves to life. Mixing action with many comedic moments, time truly flies by with this title. A perfect balance of cutscenes, gunplay, and platforming makes Among Thieves an absolute pleasure to play through. The dialogue isn’t exclusive to cutscenes either, which only makes the world you’re blasting through all the more believable and enjoyable. Following the standard movie formula with character development, conflict, and a final stand against the main threat. Among Thieves is a no-brainer for movie fans.

14) Until Dawn

The clear pick for a video game that feels like you’re playing a movie is Until Dawn. With a plot not that far off from I Know What You Did Last Summer (but good), Until Dawn is a slasher game with a supernatural twist. Keeping its mystery high throughout, there are thrills and a challenge to rise to. A cast of characters, both likeable and debatable, there’s someone for everyone to align with. Choices and quick-time events make up the gameplay, so if you’ve ever wanted to watch a slasher without a predictable storyline, then this is the game to play.

15) Yakuza 0

Following two separate storylines, both equally strong, is the tale of Yakuza 0. Quintessentially Japanese in all the right ways, you can easily distract yourself with the open-world elements of karaoke singing, gambling, and clubbing. But ignoring these distractions tells a very captivating story that never overstays its welcome. Unpredictable and never boring, Yakuza 0 has impeccable worldbuilding as each character plays a role in our characters’ stories, making this entry feel like you’re playing Pulp Fiction in Japan.