Report: Popular Science Names The Nintendo Switch The Entertainment Innovation Of The Year

There’s no question that the Nintendo Switch is an innovative piece of hardware, enabling gamers to take their sessions either on the go or in their living room, depending how they want to play. But it never hurts to have someone officially say that it’s an innovation – like, for instance, Popular Science.

The publication, which is usually known for pointing out amazing innovations in its magazine, recently put together its awards for Top Tech of 2017 in its latest issue, and inside, it listed the Nintendo Switch as the Grand Award Winner for 2017, as the Entertainment Innovation of the Year.

But Popular Science didn’t actually post this award. The news came from this Reddit page, where a reader indicated it was given out after getting the latest issue of the magazine.

“So I got my recent issue of Popular Science where they go down with their best tech innovations of the year imagine my surprise when I get to the Entertainment category and the Grand Award Winner for 2017 is Nintendo Switch. I just gotta say Nintendo isn’t messing around this time,” Wolfgabe noted.

While we have yet to get our hands on the latest issue of Popular Science to confirm this information, it does sound like the Nintendo Switch is right up their alley. And others seem to agree that it’s a nice fit for the hardware.

Another user in the Reddit thread named gjamesaustin noted, “It’s a genius system. It’s a fantastic platform for indies, powerful enough to run some AAA games, and the portability factor is amazing. Plus, they’ve set themselves up for backwards compatibility for hardware. If they release a Switch 2 and it’s the same size, then all you have to do is take your old Joy-Cons and attach them. No worries about controller compatibility!”

Why, yes, we enjoy it too. We’ll let you know once the award becomes official, but millions of players already know the worth of the Nintendo Switch. And there’s a pretty good feeling that millions more will discover as such with the upcoming holiday season, along with great games like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem Warriors.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.