Popular Streamer Spews On-Cam Tirade About Women, Causes Uproar

Another week goes by and another week where a streamer lands themselves in hot water. When you’re in the public eye, you are in the public eye. Your fans are watching, your potential fans are watching, and it’s a fantastic way to spend time playing the games you love while sharing that experience with others of similar interest. That being said, it’s also a time that some use to talk about personal matters or world-affairs. One streamer, however, seemed to forget how to be a decent adult as he went on a viral rant about his fellow women streamers and it once again sparked an age old debate.

Last week, streamer Trainwreck had his own little train wreck when he went on a hateful rant about “god damn sluts” “ruining” the industry. In his tirade, he claimed his lower views were because these ‘nasty women’ were “stealing” viewers from more “deserving” streamers. This of course flared the topic of discussion that comes in waves about women in the streaming industry and expectations vs. reality, and more specifically – women that stream that choose to put on more of a “show” regarding their audience with clothing choices.

“This used to be a god damn community of gamers, nerds, kids that got bullied, kids that got fucked with, kids that resorted to the gaming world because the real world was too fucking hard, too shitty, too lonely, too sad and depressing. The same sluts that rejected us, the same sluts that chose the god damn cool kids over us. The same sluts that are coming into our community, taking the money, taking the subs, the same way they did back in the day.”

The rant was a longer one but it did end up with a five day ban for Trainwreck, but the effects are something that is more than just a temporary ban. The topic of what a streamer wears, male or female, seems a little redundant but then the fire wouldn’t be what it is if both sides didn’t have some realistic grounds for concern or grounds for approval. It is a community, and communities do have guidelines. However, his rant isn’t one of an educated hypothesis – instead, it’s an overly emotional, irrational, and hateful remark on a community that in turn supports his very work.

The age old debate.

According to Trainwreck, he doesn’t understand why he was banned “for a week for pointing out that Twitch allows girls to live out their cam girl fantasies,” as he mentioned to a fellow YouTuber. This isn’t a new issue, it’s not the first streamer to voice their concerns over the more racier streamers on the web. It’s not even the first time this particular streamer has brought it up. Over a year ago he was banned for a similar rant.

But, as mentioned, it does bring back and older conflict: for the women that play games on a stream, is it wrong for them to market themselves a certain way? Many see it as their right to market themselves as they see fit. Using sex appeal as a part of a brand is nothing new, not even in the slightest. Look at any ad campaign in the last 50 years. Hell, you can go way further with that but that’s not the point here. Where some have no problem with it (dare we say many expect it/want more), others find the use of sex appeal unfair and depleting of other streamers out there that either do not want to use their sex appeal, or the males that can’t corner that particular market.

Twitch’s own community standards state that nudity or overtly sexual behavior is not allowed, “any content or activity involving pornography, sexual intercourse, or adult services” are also terms for being banned. But some streamers are hailed for abusing sex appeal when they wear a slightly revealing shirt, regardless if that is their day to day attire or not. So it brings up an interesting point for the streaming community.

The response.

Many were quick to show their support for Trainwreck, and the thread to his video soon blew up with many shows of sympathy:

“The fact that Twitch turns a cold shoulder to these girls making money off of showing their tits and ass is just a big pissoff. I remember when their credo used to be “Let’s keep it about the games.”

Some of the comments became almost as volatile as the rant itself showing depths of the spectrum as far as a reaction goes to this community entanglement:

Warning for adult language

“I respect chaturbate cam girls more than twitch titty streamers.

Chaturbate girls aren’t lying and know what they are selling. Twitch titty girls want all that same money, attention without admitting the truth or even working as hard.

I respect pornstars and cam girls far more than them. They actually have to work and sell themselves with no bullshit lies. I can guarantee you a lot of them will have better personalities than some of these twitch bitches or be actual gamers in their off time.”

“It’s true though. That’s all Twitch is becoming now. Girls coming over to Twitch , becoming titty streamers and making money off these nerds that never leave they’re room and actually go build they’re own social skills.”

“Sorry women who support this kind of behavior, but you need to put some damn clothes on when you put yourself in front of a camera and dance and act slutty while children watch.”

Where others respectfully gave their support from a place of genuine concern over the community and the evolution of streamin:

“Everything he says is true.. but we have strayed too far now.”

“I just don’t want my kids seeing some of the more in your face streamers – I know my kid is 16 and he’s going to see it anyway, but it’s just disrespectful”

But there are others that swing towards the opposite side of the spectrum:

“The men bitching about this are just pissed that women are using the tools they gave them to be successful. Guys have their tools, women have theirs. As long as it is appropriate, quit being salty that they have their own corner of the market.”

“Who cares, just play the stupid game and shut up.”

“I don’t see what the big deal is. I’ve had people freak out on me for wearing a v-neck even though there was nothing remotely sexual about it. I think protecting the community from porn is excellent, but I’ve seen dudes freak out over a tank top. Chill.”

“same sluts who never rejected him btw – he had no problem with them then.”

The list of commentary could go on and on. And it does; on and on. Even other popular streamers have given their voice to both sides of the equation.

A little message about how I feel in regards to all the “booby streamer” stuff escalating and info to the men streamers who think it hurts them. pic.twitter.com/dOkk7gFCNK — Ninja (@Ninja_TB) November 9, 2017

You decide.

As the video above states, it’s more of a loyalty aspect. It’s beyond “stealing” and he urges his fellow streamers to “leave the women alone and just let them stream”:

“If they’re in a streamer’s stream because she’s gorgeous. They’re there for that reason. So if she’s not there, they’re not gonna come to fuckin’ Joe Schmo, who sucks at a game or something. They’re not gonna come to your stream.”

Here are a few more of the industry reactions, and those who have a strong streaming precence:

If all the titty streamers were gone tomorrow, does anyone really think shitty people would stop degrading and insulting women? Truth is, they’d just find another hoop for us to jump through. — Renée Reynosa (@lolrenaynay) November 10, 2017

In an interview with Kotaku, popular streamer “TheZombiUnicorn” had this to say:

I’ve been on Twitch for five years, and I’ve gotten this kind of stuff said to me directly in my chat since the very beginning. What am I supposed to do?Take my boobs off my body before I stream? Sorry, but I didn’t get that upgrade.” She then added,

“As a woman who doesn’t do that, it doesn’t affect me. I used to be on the wrong side of this, but I’ve come to realize it doesn’t affect me at all. I don’t have to support that content. I don’t have to watch it. If they cross the line, they’ll get reported… If ‘titty streamers’ disappeared tomorrow, it’s not like it would affect anybody else’s channel. It’s just gatekeeping, is all it is.”

One thing can be sure, it’s a very hot topic. For those streamers, male or female, that cross a societal line – there is a feature to ban. As far as individual conduct, that’s for you to decide.