GLaDOS Actress Wants Portal 3 to Happen

GLaDOS actress Ellen McLain has stated that she wants Portal 3 to happen and even suggests fans should rally together to make it happen. There's an ongoing joke that Valve can't count to three as it has never made any sort of complete trilogy for any of its beloved titles. This began with Half-Life 2: Episode 3, later expected to just become Half-Life 3 proper. This was a game that Valve had told players to expect, but then Valve became much vaguer about its future. Officially, Half-Life 3 has never been confirmed to be canceled, but it doesn't seem like it's happening at the moment. This pattern continued with both Left 4 Dead 2 and Portal 2 never getting follow-ups, much to the dismay of fans.

In a recent interview with YouTuber KIWI TALKZ, GLaDOS actress Ellen McLain said she is still down to reprise her role as the evil robot. She even said she wants to do Portal 3 and suggested fans should write to Valve to tell the developer that the actress wants to see it happen. Of course, Valve is fairly stubborn when it comes to these things as can be seen by the lack of a new mainline Half-Life game, even after years of fans asking Valve to make it happen. A third mainline Half-Life was teased at the end of Half-Life: Alyx, but it's likely years away, if it even happens.

Portal writer Erik Wolpaw shared similar sentiments with McLain earlier this year in a different interview, noting he also wants to make Portal 3. However, he noted that it's a tough task because of the size and structure of Valve and it's tough to rally a team together to actually pull it off. Valve seems to be hard at work at making sure the Steam Deck gets up and running in a sustainable way, but it's unclear if it has any major new unannounced titles in the works.

